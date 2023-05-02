Westwind Tie-Dye Company

Westwind Tie-Dye Company will be at the Apple Blossom Festival Arts & Crafts Fair in Memorial Park May 5-7.

WENATCHEE — Artisans from around the region will have booths set up to sell their wares this weekend at Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee.

The Apple Blossom Arts & Crafts Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The juried arts fair represents many returning vendors who make small-batch food, jewelry, body products, fine art and crafts.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

