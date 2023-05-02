WENATCHEE — Artisans from around the region will have booths set up to sell their wares this weekend at Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee.
The Apple Blossom Arts & Crafts Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The juried arts fair represents many returning vendors who make small-batch food, jewelry, body products, fine art and crafts.
Food
Snackable treats include cinnamon roasted nuts (almonds, cashews, pecans) from Absolutely Nuts LLC, specialty beef jerky and pepperoni packs from Bob’s Freakin Nuts, Geno’s Kettle Korn and Seattle Fudge.
Oils and vinegars are sold by Barreled Aged Balsamic from Cheney and Three Rivers Gourmet from Richland, which also sells dressing, mustards and honeys. Spice blends and sauces are offered by AJ’s Edible Arts Inc., and Riley’s Spice of Life LLC sells salsa mixes.
Granny Annies Kitchen Creations LLC also makes small batch food products of fresh fruit jams, jellies, syrups and honey in Sunnyside. Nectar of the Vine offers gourmet wine slushies and frozen cocktail mixes.
Jewelry
Hand-crafted metal jewelry, often set with semi-precious stones, is for sale by Art To Suit You from Leavenworth, Brenda Mcgowan Jewelry, Holden Mountain Designs, Jed N Ennie Enterprises LLC, Michael’s Designs, Name Ring 4 U, Peace of the Earth Jewelry, Silver Borders and Washington Rocks.
The assortment of vendors offer pieces made with sterling silver, gold, copper, bronze, nickel, pewter and leather.
Other unique materials for jewelry include glass enamel by Quail Run Jewelry (a mother and daughter team from Wenatchee) as well as hand-dyed resin attached to exotic woods by Tundra Designs Jewelry.
Body products
Skin care products have been made in small batches with quality, natural ingredients by vendors such as Bear Den Market in Issaquah and Fox Island Trading Co. LLC.
Aster Raine from Oregon adds collagen to plant-based products. Full Moon Rising Body Care infuses their products with hemp CBD and arnica while Metolius Hemp offers CBD products in many forms including capsules, topicals, tinctures, supplements and sleep powders made on a farm in Bend, OR.
Cold-process soap bars are handcrafted by KR Farms Handcrafted Soaps and Lotions, an East Wenatchee business established in 2005.
Soap Sweetie makes body products in sweet bakery-inspired designs, including soaps, bath bombs and bubble bath.
For temporary body art, henna designs are offered by Mehndi Madness, a woman-owned business since 1998, and Suno Henna, which also designs home decor pieces. Face painting and caricature art by a Seattle company, Over the Line Art, is also available. Vivid Imaginations Face Paintings has a priority of community safety.
Arts
Fine artists creating in various mediums will display and sell their art, and some take commissions.
Grateful Heartist sells “art for evolving humans” with Copic alcohol markers made by Saffrel Kochon. Julie Peterson Oil Paintings depict flowers, birds and landscapes.
Little Pine Artistry uses watercolor and pencils to create “whimsical animals, adoring nature” from Bend, Oregon.
Marshall R. Mahler Photography shows scenes of nature and wildlife, “bringing nature home” by a Wenatchee artist.
Crafts
Functional pottery, wheel-thrown by Beth Armbrust as Armbrust Pottery, includes vases, mugs, cups, bowls and pots. Everyday-use glass products are air-erased into different designs by Clear Impressions Gifts and Decor.
Calico Creek Creations has sewn and sold tote bags, aprons, dish towels and more from Oroville since 1990. Erin’s Country Crafts makes blankets, scrubbies, embroidered pillows and “tooth fairy pillows.”
Tie-dyed garments in bright designs come from Flashback Unlimited Tye Dyes and Westwind Tie-dye. Juju Gear makes skirts from upcycled T-shirt materials. Piper June Boutique sells women’s clothing and accessories.
Wood crafts are abundant from vendors such as Cupbearer, DBA Sara’s Signs, Fisher Woodworking, Nory Knots Woodworks, Rippled Prints LLC, Venture Woodworking and Yellow Dog Wine Barrel Furniture.
Yard art figures in cement, stone and welded metals are handmade in Missoula, Montana, by D&R Creations, as well as decor for the home by Recycled Designs By Rebecca.
Rustic Rose Leatherworks puts patches on baseball hats and embosses leather flasks. Nest + Arrow makes leather earrings, as well as home decor like wall hangings and throw pillows.
Heaven Scent Candles of WA is a Spokane-based business, selling hand-poured scented candles made with high-quality ingredients.