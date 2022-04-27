Apple Blossom Queen enjoys the moment while keeping an eye on the future

Rianne Salcido has a hard time making decisions.
The 18-year-old sees so many opportunities in so many different things.
Does she take the next year off from school and do a mission trip? And if so, what organization would she go with, and what country would she travel to?
Does she attend Grand Canyon University in Arizona or does she start with an two-year degree at Wenatchee Valley College? And what major should she pick? She’d like to be a lawyer, a business owner, maybe a public speaker, or maybe write a book? And on what topic?
“I just don’t know,” she says. “I’m somebody who is very bad at making decisions. I think: ‘No, that’s not it ... maybe this. ... Then, no.’ ”
So her mother, Cathy Salcido, was amazed and thrilled when Rianne marched into the kitchen one morning this winter, “planted her feet firmly on the floor” and announced that she was going to run for Apple Blossom Festival queen.
“I had come up with a pros-and-cons list,” Rianne says. “For two days I thought about it, and there was seriously no cons at all and I thought, ‘Why would I not try.’ ”
On Feb. 19, it was still all pros: Rianne was crowned festival queen.
“I remember, when I heard my name called, I just kind of stumbled forward in a way and thought, ‘What? How? Did they get that right? Did they call the right name?’ ”
Rianne credits her elementary and middle school years with Stage Kids, a local youth acting group, with giving her the vocal abilities to compete for queen. That is also where she met her two princesses: Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer, who were also actors with Stage Kids.
But the big push came from her rhetoric class at The River Academy.
“I have to deliver a thesis to graduate,” she says. “There is an argument that I have to make and prove, and mine is: People will grow, but only through the refining fire of failure.”
This, to her, meant overcoming her fear of competing in a pageant, and learning to grow as a person if she did not do well in that pageant.
Heady stuff for an 18-year-old.
“I am a very deep thinker,” she says.
A senior at The River Academy, Rianne is the first Apple Blossom Festival queen to come from a private school. Others have all come from public schools.
“I knew that no one who was not from Wenatchee or Eastmont high schools ever made it into royalty before, so, I thought: ‘Why do it if you’re not ever going to make it. But why wouldn’t I at least try.’ ”
On a suggestion from her mother, Rianne attended an informational meeting about the festival royalty for 2022.
“I just thought: If I don’t do this, I’m not living out what I was preaching,” she says.
Rianne says she wants to serve the community as queen by being what her Christian faith teaches.
“We may have crowns, but we are servant leaders,” she says. “The most important thing is to be humble.
“Some leaders stand on the stage and talk, but a servant leader is there for the people — not just telling them what to do but working with them on figuring out what to do.”
So far, being on the royal court has been an “amazing” experience, Rianne says.
“I love serving our community,” she says. “We’ve met so many businessmen and women in this valley who have worked hard for where they are today and are so amazing. I love reading and talking to kids, and it’s very sweet to get to be a role model to them.
“We went to Lighthouse Ministries the other day and we served food. We were able to really communicate with the people about their lives and what they’ve gone through.”
Her ability to communicate and empathize with people came out backstage during the pageant process. Rianne won the Congeniality Award, which is voted on by the candidates to show their appreciation for who among them has shown the most kindness, friendliness and support during the pageant process.
“I felt that meant more to my heart than queen ever could because it was about my character and who I am,” Rianne says.
Rianne also won the community involvement award, which honors royalty candidates for excelling in volunteer opportunities and work experience in the community.
While making decisions may be hard for Rianne, she has actually found that being undecided has its advantages.
“People can make a big deal out of not knowing what your future holds, but I think that sometimes we can get so caught up in what we are supposed to do that we aren’t living in the moment.
She is decisive about this: “I’m just focusing right not on the next couple of months that I get to be with my classmates, and on the time that I get to serve my community. I know that, no matter what, my purpose is to love others no matter where I am in life. That’s why I’m just not worried about what’s coming next.”