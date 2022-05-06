WENATCHEE — Enjoy outdoor fair classics like tie dye, face-painting, and caricatures, as well as more sophisticated hand-crafted, artistically designed and gourmet gifts inspired by natural elements. Over 100 vendor booths are available to shop from the region’s best juried vendors for the Apple Blossom Festival's Arts and Crafts Fair at Memorial Park through Sunday.
Westwind Tie-dye boasts designs with “aliens, fractals, Christian, double spirals, electric guitar, hearts, peace signs, aces, quasars, smileys, spirals, stained glass…” at their stand. Vivid Imaginations has been face painting since 2004 based in the Tri-Cities. You could get a henna body art design yourself, or go to Sumo Henna for home decor like wooden bowls with white ink henna designs.
Grateful Heartist is Saffrel Kochon, who has worked with Copic alcohol markers for 15 years, and she says “A lot of my work borders on surreal with heavy inspiration from nature, geometry and legends from around the world.” This is an apt description for the overall organic aesthetic that inspires this fair’s artists and craftspeople.
Other artists at the fair are also inspired by nature with a whimsical element. Erin’s Country Crafts cheekily offers tooth fairy pillows, as well as blankets. Little Pine Artistry’s illustrative watercolor prints and cards show adorable hedgehogs, otters and bears. Julie Peterson Paintings accepts commissions and features “Washington State scenes, flowers and bird wildlife” and she acknowledges “we all want to express our art.”
The jewelry for sale is mostly delicate metal work and wire wrapping of tumbled stones. Susie Larsson Design is “hand-woven using high quality Japanese Miyuki beads in 24kt gold, sterling silver, palladium and bronze, stitched together.” Holden Mountain Designs has an Instagram giveaway for a Mother’s Day bundle from three Montana artists. Tundra Designs by Ned Wiberg is resin jewelry with natural objects whose “distinctive markings come through in each item and tell a story through their growth rings, age and spalting.” Venture Woodworking’s craft “wood comes from a company that has locally sourced materials from well-managed forests and ecosystem restoration projects in the Pacific Northwest.”
Gourmet small-batch food products for sale include many sauces and syrups, plus treats from Absolutely Nuts LLC, Geno’s Kettle Korn, and Seattle Fudge. Nectar of the Vine sells intriguing wine slushies and cocktail mixes. Three Rivers Gourmet from Richland won the Tulip Festival’s “Best of Show Gourmet Food” in 2022 for its oils, balsamic vinegars, honeys and mustards.
Don’t eat these delicious looking bath treats from Soap Sweetie that look like “cupcakes, donuts, cake slices and macarons” in a kawaii Japanese cute style. A bubble cookie is for a bubble bath but more nourishing with “skin loving oils such as shea butter, olive oil and castor oil” for $6 each. Bear Den Market offers organic soaps, bath bombs, and even a pet paw pomade. Fox Island Trading CO has a Facebook Shop for shave kits. Kevin and Ruth Erwert in East Wenatchee sell cold process soap and soapbypatti.com ships directly.
Armbrust Pottery, personalized glass products from Clear Impressions Gifts and Decor, nature photography, and wooden signs featuring the PNW and other woodworking craft are also at the Arts and Crafts Fair this weekend. Rustic Rose Leatherworks’ famous knot bracelet and other great gifts for guys are present. Most all of these vendors have a Facebook page or Etsy shop and a website to connect with customers.
Apple Blossom Festival Arts and Crafts and food vendor awards
The Apple Blossom Festival on Friday announced honors for vendors of arts and crafts, and food:
Best of Show: Little Pine Artistry, original paintings
2nd Place: Metolius Hemp, premium organic hand-crafted CBD, CBG and CBN wellness products
3rd Place: Blue Moon Garden Glassworks, Fused and torched worked glass artwork inspired by nature
Royalty Choice Award: Soap Sweetie, Hand made bath treats that resemble bakery items
Food Vendor Winners are:
Best of Show: Kaleenka Piroshky's
Best Cleanliness/Overall Appearance: Ames Concessions
Best Customer Service: Keep It In The Valley, funnel cakes
Best food main dish: Inna's Cuisine
Best Value: Doner Haus
Community Choice: Shiskaberrys
— Cala Flamond, World staff