WENATCHEE — Awards for Washington State 2023 Apple Blossom Festival opening weekend were:
TekniPlex Youth Parade winners:
- Grand Sweepstakes Award: Parque Padrinos
- Best Elementary grades K-5: first, Columbia Elementary School; second, Lincoln Elementary School, third, Valley Academy of Learning
- Best Daycare/Preschool: first, Eastmont School District; second, Chelan Douglas Child Services
- Best Sport Group: first, S.P.O.R.T.S Gymnastics; second, Wenatchee Figure Skating Club
- Best Small Group: first, Brave Warrior Project; second, Evergreen Bike Alliance
- Best Large Group: first, Pioneer Middle School Folklorico; second, Girl Scouts
- Best New Entry: Rock Island Elementary School
- Best Use of Festival Theme: St. Paul’s Lutheran School
- Judges Choice: Horse on Course Pony Club
Bands
- Junior high school: first, Sterling; second, Columbia
- Middle school: first, Robert Eagle Staff; second, Harbour Pointe; third, Manson
Drill Teams
- Junior high: first, Eastmont Middle School
- Middle school: first, Orchard; second, Pioneer
Art 4 Kidz award winners at Pepsi-Cola Youth Day (135 entries were submitted; sponsored by Costco)
- Kindergarten and first grade: third, Mak Smith; second, Christian Williams; first Elsie Black
Two-dimensional division, black and white
- Second-third grade: third, Eric Spindle; second, Rosemary Hughes; first, James Young
- Fourth-fifth grade: third, Xavier Koch; second, Elijah Villafuerte; first, Alexia Macia Rodriquez
- Sixth-eighth grade: third, Emma Olson; second, Riley Anderson; first, Tori Blade
- Ninth-12th grade: second, Katie Herrin; first, Sarah Flom
Two-dimensional division, color
- Second-third grade: third, Claire Clark; second, Jace Heneghen; first, Cora Collings
- Fourth-fifth grade: third, Tim Black; second, Audrey Cohen; first, Adeline Williams
- Sixth-eighth grade: third, Zane Pace; second, Kayla Watt; first, Scout Wolfe
- Ninth-12th grade: third, Allyson Barragan; second, Whitney Clifton; first, Molly Coonfield
Two-dimensional division, mixed media
- Fourth-fifth grade: third, Grayson Mosco; second, Audrey Cohen; first, Westyn Pearson
- Sixth-eighth grade: third, Colton Stendera; second, Riley Acheson; first, Alexander Trujillo
- Ninth-12th grade: third, Chloe Bir; second, Ariel Darlington; first, Katie Herrin
Three-dimensional mixed media division
- Second-third grade: first, Charlotte Tepley
- Fourth-fifth: grade: first, Ella Tepley
- Sixth-eighth grade: third, Cam Alexander Rieve; second, Riley Acheson; first, Katherine Hendrickson
- Ninth-12th grade: third, Olivia Neves Johnson, second, Riley Tepley; first, Katie Herrin
Photography division
- Sixth-eighth grade: second, Makenna Spencer; first, Riley Fisher
- Ninth-12th grade: second, Cowen Shull; first, Luke Hawkins
Digital two-dimensional/three-dimensional division
- Sixth-eighth grade: first Hayley Grindrod
- Ninth-12th grade: second, Colin Slater; first, Katie Herrin
Committee’s choice: Seeds Learning Center, 2D mixed media
Royalty’s choice: Elle Ann Waller, 2D color (preschool)
Sponsor’s choice: Olivia Johnson, 2D mixed media (grades nine-12)
Jane Reynolds Best of Show: James Young, 3D color (grades two-three)
Funnel Cake eating contest winners
- Sixth-eighth grade: Brianna Mott and Everleigh Lawson
- Ninth-12th grade: Cruz and Cortez Martinez
- Apple Blossom Royalty Brothers: Camden Schmitten, brother of Princess Dylan Schmitten