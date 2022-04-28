Vehicles of all types make their way down Grant Road in East Wenatchee during last year's Classy Chassis Parade. This year's car parade will take place on Friday, May 6, and will be followed by a street dance on Valley Mall Parkway.
Vehicles of all types make their way down Grant Road in East Wenatchee during last year's Classy Chassis Parade. This year's car parade will take place on Friday, May 6, and will be followed by a street dance on Valley Mall Parkway.
EAST WENATCHEE — The 40-year tradition of the Les Schwab Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show will thrill crowds once again.
The parade returns at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6, followed by Dancing in the Street from 8 to 10 p.m. with a beer garden, food vendors and a free, family-friendly concert by The Stoney River Band at Gateway Park.
The car show is from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.
Trina Elmes, events director for the city of East Wenatchee, said organizers are so excited to be back to normal this year, they decided to add the street dancing event.
“When the parade is over, we will be keeping Valley Mall Parkway closed between French Street and 9th Street for ‘Dancing in the Street!’ The Stoney River Band will be playing at Gateway Park,” Elmes said.
She said there will also be some VIP cars in a small Show & Shine on Valley Mall Parkway, so “the community is encouraged to come out and enjoy some good music and good food while they dance in the street or walk around and enjoy the beautiful classic cars.”
Classy Chassis was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Elmes the city wasn’t sure if it would be able to have an event, but then Apple Blossom pushed its festival back a month and they were then able to have a modified version of Classy Chassis in conjunction with Apple Blossom.
“We put together the parade and made it a free event for all participants. We really just wanted to celebrate with our community after being locked down for a year,” she said.
This year, the parade will have an estimated 350 vehicles. Last year, there were 225 vehicles, which Elmes said they were really excited about considering what everyone was going through at the time with the pandemic.
The biggest challenge, according to Elmes, is finding volunteers to help on the planning committee and volunteers for the day of the events. She said volunteers are needed to help with all aspects of the event.
Elmes said the parade is always fun and entertaining with local school bands and dance teams mixing in-between all of the cars.
“We also have lots of amazing EMS vehicles that you don’t normally see, but the biggest draw is the classic cars,” Elmes said. “You just don’t see cars with all of that personality these days, so it’s fun to see them drive by or walk around them in the park and see how much vehicles have changed over the years.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.