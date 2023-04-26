WENATCHEE — A band from Ellensburg and one from Richland perform the latest music set at the Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage in the first days of the Apple Blossom Festival’s live music.
Cobra Hawk plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and The Knockdowns play at 8 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, in a free public concert.
"We play a lot of pop-punk and grunge sound. We’re playing some of our original stuff and some hits from the early 2000’s or whatever. What we grew up with… Blink 182," said Nat Nickel, drummer for Cobra Hawk.
The band’s favorite venue is Wally’s House of Booze in Wenatchee.
"Pretty much I base decisions around ‘What’s Wally’s going to think?' They are ever-present in our minds when we are writing and choosing new covers," Nickel said.
In 10 years time, there have been lineup changes.
"Over the years we’ve grown up and become a lot more responsible and professional with a much higher level of accountability than there used to be," Nickel said.
Other Cobra Hawk band members include Lakyn Bury on vocals, Devin Duncan on guitar, Andrew Burr on guitar and Matt Carstens on bass.
Some of Cobra Hawk’s members are new parents, so for the last six months they took time off from playing shows, but got together regularly to focus on a more effective approach to writing.
The Knockdowns formed three years ago during COVID-19 as a “local super group” in the Tri-Cities, with members known for playing different bands, said Walt Hampton, guitarist and vocalist.
Hampton also plays with Groove Principal. Lead vocalist Shelly Duberstein plays with Color Blind and bassist Brett Steinauer plays in The Moops. Simon Hampton is the drummer. Three of them are also music teachers.
Together as The Knockdowns, they play rock ‘n’ roll from the ‘70s to current releases. Hampton said they also lean a little toward punk, as well as ska and reggae music. But “people want to hear rock from the ‘70s to ’90s,” he said.
He said The Knockdowns especially love playing for Apple Blossom and any big outdoor shows.
Saturday night’s 8 p.m. show is Stompin’ Ground playing classic country and rock ‘n’ roll.
