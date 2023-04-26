WENATCHEE — A band from Ellensburg and one from Richland perform the latest music set at the Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage in the first days of the Apple Blossom Festival’s live music.

Cobra Hawk

Cobra Hawk lead singer Lakyn Bury performs in Zillah in 2022.

Cobra Hawk plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and The Knockdowns play at 8 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, in a free public concert.

The Knockdowns

The Knockdowns perform in 2022.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

