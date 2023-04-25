The GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial Park returns this year with all kinds of talent, from singing to dancing. Come down to Memorial Park, and listen to some music during the 11-day festival.

Here is the lineup:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?