The GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial Park returns this year with all kinds of talent, from singing to dancing. Come down to Memorial Park, and listen to some music during the 11-day festival.
Here is the lineup:
Today
Noon: Apple Blossom Royalty Welcome
12:10 p.m.: Chief for a Day
1 p.m.: St. Joseph's Children's Choir
1:30 p.m.: St. Paul's School Choir
4 p.m.: Pioneer Middle School Folklorico
4:20 p.m.: Foothills Middle School Mariachi
4:40 p.m.: Orchard Middle School Mariachi
5 p.m.: Pioneer Middle School Mariachi
5:20 p.m.: Mariachi Azul
5:45 p.m.: Mariachi Azteca
6:10 p.m.: Mariachi Huenachi
7 p.m.: Cobra Hawk
Friday
11 p.m.: Pinnacles Prep Rock Band — seventh grade rock band
2 p.m.: Stacy Jones Band — rock, blues and Americana
4 p.m.: Kevin Jones Band — American rock, roots and soul
6 p.m.: Prefunc — classic rock
8 p.m.: The Knockdowns — rock, '70s to current
Saturday
12:30 p.m.: Wenatchee Big Band — big band jazz and swing
2:30 p.m.: Whisky Trail — rock
4 p.m.: Nate Weakley Project — rock
6 p.m.: Junkbelly — rock, funk, blues
8 p.m.: Stompin' Ground — classic country and rock
Sunday
11 a.m.: Dance Creations
!2:30 p.m.: Violet Sterling — light rock, family friendly, songwriter
1 p.m.: Stage Kids
3 p.m.: Art 4 Kidz Awards and Funnel Cake Eating Contest
2:30 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio
4 p.m.: Imagery — Local dancers from the Pacific NorthWest
6 p.m.: Troy Lindsey & Bosay — Americana
Monday
11:30 p.m.: Orchard Middle School Band
Noon: Pioneer Middle School Band
12:30 p.m.: Foothills Middle School Jazz Band
1 p.m.: Pioneer Middle School Choir
5 p.m.: Rylei Franks & The Projects — acoustic rock
6:30 p.m.: Grupo Folklorico de Parque Padrinos
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Eastmont High School Choir
12:30 p.m.: EHS/EJHS Orchestra Eastmont
1 p.m.: Eastmont High School Mariachi Ensemble
1:30 p.m.: Eastmont High School Jazz Band
4 p.m.: Ranger and The Re-Arrangers — hot club swing
6 p.m.: Eric Link — rock, pop, and originals
7:30 p.m.: Fred Bauer Band — power trio rock
Wednesday
11:30 a.m.: Eastmont & Sterling junior high choirs
12:30 p.m.: Eastmont & Sterling Junior High Mariachi
1 p.m.: Eastmont & Sterling Junior High Jazz Bands
4 p.m.: Eastmont Bonga Marimba
5 p.m.: Fabulous Feet Dance Studio
5:30 p.m.: Mike Bills — rock, blues, country, reggae
7:30 p.m.: The Skiffs — outlaw country, rock (with special guest Mike Bills)
May 4
Noon: Wenatchee High School Choir
1 p.m.: Wenatchee High School Orchestra
4 p.m.: Older & Wiser — semi-acoustic, repurposed, classic covers
6 p.m.: Slingshot — hard rock
8 p.m.: Altered 90's — '90s alternative rock
May 5
Noon: Gayla Graves Band — country southern rock top 40
2 p.m.: Lance Tigner — electric acoustic
3:30 p.m.: Adam Gent — acoustic rock, singer/songwriter
5 p.m.: Dyve — hip-hop, pop, singer/songwriter
6:30 p.m.: Given to Fly (AKA No Promises — classic rock, modern country, Seattle grunge
8:30 p.m.: Desmadre Musical Band — Cumbia
May 6
1 p.m.: 1-5 America's First Corps Rock Band — pop, rock, and blues
3 p.m.: Rotary Horse Raffle Drawing — Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Club and Anytime Fitness
3:10 p.m.: Easy Street Men's Choir — acapella
4:30 p.m.: Hunter Stiles — classic country, outlaw country
6:30 p.m.: Chris Ward — country
8 p.m.: American Honey — United States
May 7
Noon: Musikkapelle Leavenworth — Bavarian polkas, marches, waltzes and international
1:30 p.m.: Saddle Rockers — bluegrass and vintage Rock
3 p.m.: An Daire Academy — Irish dance