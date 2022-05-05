North Central Washington’s largest parade will launch from Triangle Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here’s the lineup of parade participants:
Pre-parade
A. Cherry Creek Media
B. Weinstein Beverage
C. American Legion Color Guard
D. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office
E. Wenatchee Police Department
F. Washington State Patrol
G. East Wenatchee Police Department
H. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
I. Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife
J. Chelan County Fire District 1
Grand Parade
1. Apple Blossom Festival banner, carried by 2022 Junior Royalty Queen Makaylin Collings and Princesses Olivia Vanatta and Annabelle Lodge
2. Golden Apple Marching Band, Color Guard and Cheerleaders
3. 2022 Apple Blossom Festival float with Queen Rianne Salcido and Princesses Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer
4. 2022 Top 10 candidate Rita Escalera
4a. 2022 Top 10 candidates Brenda Calvillo and Paige Garetson
4b. 2022 Top 10 candidates Elyse Long and Kaydence Garrison
4c. 2022 Top 10 candidates Ava Norris and Mallory West
5. 2022 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty chaperones Kathy Campbell and Adele Haley
6. Eastmont High School Band and Cheer Team
7. 2022 Director General Linda Herald and husband Dave
8. 2022 Applarian Chancellor Brian Sand and Lady Diane
9. Stemilt Growers LLC
10. 2022 Grand Marshal, Goodfellow Bros.
11. EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming
12. Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
13. Manson High School Trojan Marching Band
14. Manson Apple Blossom Festival
15. Colonial Vista
16. 2022 Leman Johnson Award recipient Craig Field, wife Trisha and their kids
17. Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club
18. Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo Queen
19. Blue Lagoon Pool and Spa
20. 2022 Apple Citizen of the Year, McDougall & Sons
21. Quincy High School Marching Band
22. McCleary Bear Festival, “Lights, Camera, Fun!”
23. L-Bow the Clown
24. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford
25. Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association
26. Appleatchee Riders Association
27. Columbia Valley Community Health Mobile Clinic
28. Sunnyside High School Grizzly Marching Band
29. Miss Sunnyside
30. CANCELED
31. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and wife Chrissie
32. Miss Omak Stampede
33. North Central Washington Quilt Guild, “Celebrating Our Roots One Stitch at a Time”
34. Chelan High School Marching Band
35. Miss Lake Chelan
36. Link Transit
37. Washington State Fallen Heroes Project
38. Cuadra Nayarit
39. Ballet Sol y Luna
40. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
41. South Kitsap High School Marching Band
42. Washington State Fair
43. Blue Bird Inc., “Plant, Grow, Bloom”
44. Art print artist Cyndi Noyd
45. Deer Park Community Float
46. NCW Libraries
47. Only7Seconds
48. Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court
49. Ellensburg Rodeo Posse
50. Northwest Youth Rodeo Association
51. Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, “Celebrating the Bounty of Summer”
52. Cascade High School Marching Band
53. Autumn Leaf Festival
54. iFIBER Communications
55. Building North Central Washington, “Building for Tomorrow”
56. State Rep. Keith Goehner
57. Miss Moses Lake Roundup
58. Harvest Valley Pest Control
59. Kentlake High School Marching Band
60. Seattle Seafair Commodores
61. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle
62. State Sen. Brad Hawkins and family
63. Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard
64. Hyack Festival
65. The Salvation Army
66. Life Flight Network EMS Air Ambulance
67. Miss Rodeo Othello
68. 2 Rivers Medieval Faire
68a. Chelan Douglas Republican Women
69. Cashmere High School “Bulldog” Marching Band
70. Cashmere Royalty
71. Marysville Strawberry Festival
72. Chelan County Regional Justice Center K-9 Unit
73. Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue
74. Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble
75. Parque Padrinos
76. State Rep. Mike Steele
77. Ephrata High School Marching Band
78. Royal Rosarians
79. Louws Truss Inc.
80. CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education)
81. Miss East Cascades Achievement Award winner
82. Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band
83. Capital Lakefair
84. Pape Machinery Ag & Turf
85. Augies Ag Sales
86. NW Royal Miss Pageant
87. Mariner High School Marching Band
88. Penticton Peach Festival
89. Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Numerica Performing Arts Center, “The Wizard of Oz”
90. Legion Concrete, “Sharing Traditions and Heritage”
91. Fred Meyer
92. Sultan High School Turk Marching Band
93. Oroville May Festival, “Once Upon A Time”
94. Distinguished Young Woman of Wenatchee Valley
95. WorkSource
96. Othello High School Huskies Marching Band
97. LocalTel
98. Alpha Media USA Wenatchee
99. U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier
100. Central Washington Concrete/Wenatchee Sand & Gravel
101. Awaken Wenatchee Church