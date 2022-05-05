Purchase Access

North Central Washington’s largest parade will launch from Triangle Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. Here’s the lineup of parade participants:

Pre-parade

A. Cherry Creek Media

B. Weinstein Beverage

C. American Legion Color Guard

D. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

E. Wenatchee Police Department

F. Washington State Patrol

G. East Wenatchee Police Department

H. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

I. Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

J. Chelan County Fire District 1

Grand Parade

1. Apple Blossom Festival banner, carried by 2022 Junior Royalty Queen Makaylin Collings and Princesses Olivia Vanatta and Annabelle Lodge

2. Golden Apple Marching Band, Color Guard and Cheerleaders

3. 2022 Apple Blossom Festival float with Queen Rianne Salcido and Princesses Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer

4. 2022 Top 10 candidate Rita Escalera

4a. 2022 Top 10 candidates Brenda Calvillo and Paige Garetson

4b. 2022 Top 10 candidates Elyse Long and Kaydence Garrison

4c. 2022 Top 10 candidates Ava Norris and Mallory West

5. 2022 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty chaperones Kathy Campbell and Adele Haley

6. Eastmont High School Band and Cheer Team

7. 2022 Director General Linda Herald and husband Dave

8. 2022 Applarian Chancellor Brian Sand and Lady Diane

9. Stemilt Growers LLC

10. 2022 Grand Marshal, Goodfellow Bros.

11. EarthWise Pet Supply and Grooming

12. Wenatchee Valley Super Oval

13. Manson High School Trojan Marching Band

14. Manson Apple Blossom Festival

15. Colonial Vista

16. 2022 Leman Johnson Award recipient Craig Field, wife Trisha and their kids

17. Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club

18. Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo Queen

19. Blue Lagoon Pool and Spa

20. 2022 Apple Citizen of the Year, McDougall & Sons

21. Quincy High School Marching Band

22. McCleary Bear Festival, “Lights, Camera, Fun!”

23. L-Bow the Clown

24. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford

25. Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association

26. Appleatchee Riders Association

27. Columbia Valley Community Health Mobile Clinic

28. Sunnyside High School Grizzly Marching Band

29. Miss Sunnyside

30. CANCELED

31. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and wife Chrissie

32. Miss Omak Stampede

33. North Central Washington Quilt Guild, “Celebrating Our Roots One Stitch at a Time”

34. Chelan High School Marching Band

35. Miss Lake Chelan

36. Link Transit

37. Washington State Fallen Heroes Project

38. Cuadra Nayarit

39. Ballet Sol y Luna

40. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance

41. South Kitsap High School Marching Band

42. Washington State Fair

43. Blue Bird Inc., “Plant, Grow, Bloom”

44. Art print artist Cyndi Noyd

45. Deer Park Community Float

46. NCW Libraries

47. Only7Seconds

48. Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court

49. Ellensburg Rodeo Posse

50. Northwest Youth Rodeo Association

51. Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, “Celebrating the Bounty of Summer”

52. Cascade High School Marching Band

53. Autumn Leaf Festival

54. iFIBER Communications

55. Building North Central Washington, “Building for Tomorrow”

56. State Rep. Keith Goehner

57. Miss Moses Lake Roundup

58. Harvest Valley Pest Control

59. Kentlake High School Marching Band

60. Seattle Seafair Commodores

61. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle

62. State Sen. Brad Hawkins and family

63. Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard

64. Hyack Festival

65. The Salvation Army

66. Life Flight Network EMS Air Ambulance

67. Miss Rodeo Othello

68. 2 Rivers Medieval Faire

68a. Chelan Douglas Republican Women

69. Cashmere High School “Bulldog” Marching Band

70. Cashmere Royalty

71. Marysville Strawberry Festival

72. Chelan County Regional Justice Center K-9 Unit

73. Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue

74. Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble

75. Parque Padrinos

76. State Rep. Mike Steele

77. Ephrata High School Marching Band

78. Royal Rosarians

79. Louws Truss Inc.

80. CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education)

81. Miss East Cascades Achievement Award winner

82. Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band

83. Capital Lakefair

84. Pape Machinery Ag & Turf

85. Augies Ag Sales

86. NW Royal Miss Pageant

87. Mariner High School Marching Band

88. Penticton Peach Festival

89. Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Numerica Performing Arts Center, “The Wizard of Oz”

90. Legion Concrete, “Sharing Traditions and Heritage”

91. Fred Meyer

92. Sultan High School Turk Marching Band

93. Oroville May Festival, “Once Upon A Time”

94. Distinguished Young Woman of Wenatchee Valley

95. WorkSource

96. Othello High School Huskies Marching Band

97. LocalTel

98. Alpha Media USA Wenatchee

99. U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier

100. Central Washington Concrete/Wenatchee Sand & Gravel

101. Awaken Wenatchee Church



