Throughout the festival
Chelan County PUD Discovery Center
Location: Rocky Reach Dam
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Cost: Free
Memorial Park Food Fair
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Prices vary by vendor
Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial Park
Location: Memorial Park
Time: During lunch and dinner hours weekdays, and all day on weekends
Cost: Free
Blossoms & Brews Beer Garden
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 4 p.m. to end of music Monday through Thursday
Cost: $2 daily cover Sunday through Thursday, $3 cover Fridays and Saturdays
Saturday
Funtastic Shows Carnival
Location: Sportsman Warehouse parking lot at the Wenatchee Valley Mall
Time: 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, 1-10 p.m. Sunday
Cost: No gate fees, prices vary by ride
Wenatchee Valley Color Rush
Location: Triangle Park
Start time: 9 a.m.
Cost: $40 for ages 13 and older, $25 for ages 6-12, $100 for family four pack, free for kids under 5
Tekniplex Youth Parade
Staging area: Triangle Park
Parade route: Down Orondo Avenue, left on Mission Street ending on Fifth Street
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Residence Inn Wenatchee's 3rd Annual Apple Dessert Contest
Location: Residence Inn Wenatchee
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Entry is free
Sunday
Pepsi-Cola Youth Day
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Funnel Cake Eating Contest
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art 4 Kidz Award Winners Announcement
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
May 3
All Service Club & Community Luncheon
Location: Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: $28 per person, $250 for a table
May 3-13
Apple Blossom Musical 'Shrek'
Location: Numerica Performing Arts Center
Cost: $34 per person
Contact: Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org
May 5-6
Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show
Location: Eastmont Community Park
Time: Parade is 6 p.m. May 5, and car show is noon to 4 p.m. May 6
Cost: Free to watch; $25 for participants, $75 for commercial participants
Contact: East Wenatchee Events Board, (509) 886-6108
May 5-7
Annual Arts & Crafts
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
Tour de Bloom
Location: Downtown Wenatchee
Time: Times may vary
Cost: Free
Contact: acebollinger@nwi.net
May 6
Annual Downtown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast
Location: Triangle Park
Time: 6-10:30 p.m.
Cost: In advance tickets are, $8 for adults, and children 6 and under are free. At the gate tickets are $10
2nd Annual Road Apple Roulette
Location: Along the Stemilt Grand Parade Route
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Raffle tickets are $5
Apple Blossom Run
Location: Parade route to Riverfront Park
Time: 9:40 a.m.
Cost: Free for 2K run; 5K walk and 5K or 10K runs are $20 for pre-registration and $25 on race day
Prime Seating for the Grand Parade
Location: Triangle Park
Time: Gates open at 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 per bracelet; online at appleblossom.org
Stemilt Grand Parade
Location: Triangle Park
Parade Route: Down Orondo Avenue, left on Wenatchee Avenue, ends at Seventh Street
Time: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
May 12
Annual Apple Blossom Golf Tournament
Location: Highlander Golf Course
Time: 7 a.m.
Cost: $750 for a team of four
May 13
Vintage Grace Market
Location: Grace City Church
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Grace City Church, info@gracecitychurch.com, (509) 888-8235
May 13-14
Two Rivers Medieval Faire
Location: Chelan County Expo Center
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $10 for adults 13 and older, $7 for kids and senior over 65