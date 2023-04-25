WENATCHEE — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival's food fair is set up in Memorial Park, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, near the main entertainment stage and beer garden, from April 27 to May 7. Most vendors are returning favorites to the festival.
1. Ali’i Hawaiian Shave Ice and Lemonade: Big Kahuna shaved ice with syrup flavors.
2. Ames Concessions: Fruit and specialty smoothies, milkshakes, coffees, hot chocolate, spiced cider, iced tea, frozen lemonade and Pepsi fountain drinks. Also, soft serve ice cream sundaes.
3. Kaleenka Piroshky: Piroshky with beef and cheese, smoked salmon, vegetable, Cossack (potatoes and sausage with dill sauce) with strawberry lemonade and soda.
4. Cakes for College — Keep it in the Valley: Funnel cakes with toppings, apple slices with caramel, cheese or peanut butter dip, cotton candy, popcorn, sno-cones, lemonade, hot chocolate, coffee, bottled water.
5. Crabby's Crab Cakes and Seafood Delights: Crab cakes, fish tacos, and crepes.
6. Here We Are Concessions: Hand dipped chocolate ice cream bars, waffle cones, dipped frozen bananas, ice cream, floats, cotton candy.
7. Inna’s Cuisine: Arrabiata salmon or chicken with Caesar salad or rice pilaf and veggies, beef stroganoff, baked pastry, piroshky, Greek sandwich, baklava and halva with peach lemonade, Pepsi products and bottled water.
8. Kolossus Gyros: Pita gyros sandwich with beef, lamb, chicken or vegetarian, falafel sandwich, Greek salad, spanakopita, hummus, tzatziki, baklava, Greek fries, Greek salad and dolmades with lemonade and Pepsi products.
9. Marsalees Thai Foods LLC: Chicken and beef skewers, veggies, noodles, egg rolls, steamed rice, crab rangoon, pot stickers, orange chicken, teriyaki chicken, fried rice and combo plates with Pepsi products.
10. Philly BROS. Fry Guys: Philly sandwiches with assorted curly fries and Pepsi products.
11. Shishkaberry's: Chocolate-dipped fruit (strawberries, bananas and pineapple) on a stick and cheesecake on a stick with various toppings.
