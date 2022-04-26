This year's Apple Blossom Festival features nearly 20 different food vendors. There's an array of mouth-watering options like sweet treats like funnel cakes and smoothies or delicacies from around the world, including Greek, Thai and Mexican cuisine.
Ali'i Hawaiian Shave Ice: Big Kahuna shaved ice, all with flavors
Ames Concessions: fresh-fruit smoothies, specialty smoothies (coffee and candy), milkshakes, iced coffee, hot specialty coffees, hot chocolate, spiced cider, soft serve ice cream, iced tea, ice cream sundaes, frozen lemonade with added flavors, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Pepsi fountain drinks
Inna's Cuisine: arrabiata salmon or chicken with Caesar salad or rice pilaf and veggies, beef stroganoff, baked pastry, piroshky with beef and cheese, cabbage rolls, Greek sandwich with beef or chicken, baklava, halva, lemonade, peach lemonade, Pepsi products and bottled water
Kaleenka Piroshky: beef and cheese, smoked salmon, vegetable or apple, red and green Cossack (potatoes and sausage with dill sauce), also strawberry lemonade, soda, water
Keep It In The Valley: funnel cakes with toppings, apple slices with caramel, cheese or peanut butter dip, cotton candy, snocones, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, hot chocolate, coffee, bottled water, popcorn
Kolossus Gyros: pita gyros sandwich with beef, lamb, chicken or vegetarian, falafel sandwich, Greek salad, spanakopita, hummus, tzatziki, baklava, Greek fries, Greek salad, dolmades, lemonade and Pepsi products
Marsalees Thai Foods: chicken and beef skewers, veggies, noodles, egg rolls, steamed rice, crab rangoon, pot stickers, orange chicken, teriyaki chicken, fried rice, various combo plates, Pepsi products
Philly's & Fries: Philly sandwiches, assorted curly fries and Pepsi products
Shishkaberry's: chocolate-dipped fruit (strawberries, bananas and pineapple) on a stick, cheesecake on a stick with various toppings: nuts, cookie crumbs, sprinkles and whipped cream
Smokenhagen: smoked turkey leg, curly fries, smokenhagen fries, pulled pork sandwich, nachos, chicken strips, 1/4-pound hot dog, frozen lemonade, soda fountain drinks, water
Taqueria Picante: tacos, taco plate, combo plate, enchiladas, taquitos, quesadillas, burritos, tostadas, tacos dorado, tortas, Takis, dulces, chips, Mexican drinks, water and Pepsi products
Terrell’s Barbeque: pulled pork, pork ribs, boneless chicken, beef brisket, hot mommas, potato salad, mac and cheese, cole slaw, macaroni salad, barbecue beans, corn bread, soda and water
The Doner Haus: doner sandwich, veggie doner, chicken doner, steak doner, lemonade and Pepsi products
The Ramblin' Gourmet: sirloin burger, onion burger, mushroom burger, Canadian bacon burger, redneck burger, redneck burger on steroids, mega bacon burger, 1-pound burger w/cheese, 1/4-pound all-beef hot dog, jumbo hand-dipped corn dog, jumbo curly fries, coffee, pink lemonade and Pepsi products
White's Concessions: Hawaiian burgers, buffalo and German sausage, buffalo and sirloin burgers, elephant ears, Indian tacos, foot-long and regular corn dogs, bloomin' onions, curly fries, chili cheese fries, fajitas, western steak sandwiches, hand-cut tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs on kids menu, Pepsi products, lemonade, tea
Yc Oriental Food: egg roll, teriyaki chicken or beef, curry chicken over rice, pan-fried noodles, stir-fry vegetables, fried rice, combination plates, iced tea, soy drinks, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products
You Found Us!: Boehms hand-dipped ice cream bar, frozen bananas dipped in chocolate, caramel apples, cotton candy, ice cream cones regular and waffle, root beer floats, sundaes, banana splits, caramel apples, cotton candy
Young Life: Dippin’ Dots ice cream
Ziegler's Bratwurst Haus: authentic German bratwurst (pork, beef or veal), jumbo regular and spicy polish sausage, German wiener, hot dogs, giant corn dogs, corn dogs, curly fries, Pepsi products, lemonade and bottled water