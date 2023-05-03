WENATCHEE — “It’s a vibe,” people told me at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden.
When I first got assigned to cover the beer garden, I thought I hit the journalism lottery.
The highlight of my young career — which began October 2022 at The Wenatchee World — so far has been interviewing U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former 2020 U.S. presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg.
However, getting the chance to report on the Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden had me excited. I thought this experience could surpass my interview with Buttigieg because of how fun it sounded.
To get in the beer garden, I knew I would need to pay the daily cover charge. From Sundays to Thursdays the fee is $2. On Fridays and Saturdays, the fee is $3. To ensure I really experienced the beer garden, my managing editor, Nancy Niles, equipped me with a VIP pass.
The $50 VIP pass allows me to enter the beer garden anytime throughout the 11-day festival, to skip the entry and drink lines, and provides me with two drinks. To buy drinks after I used the two that came with the pass, I have to purchase $8 tickets at a booth inside the beer garden and hand them to the bartender.
I decided to go Friday with my dad and cousin. It was around 6 p.m. and there weren’t many lines to skip.
Within 30 minutes, more people started to show up and a line formed outside.
The beer garden is in a fenced area, close to the front of the Gesa Credit Union Entertainment Stage, so people can watch and hear live performances.
The cover bands were creating a lively atmosphere. People were singing along to the popular songs and some were dancing.
I saw one man outside the garden dancing around. He approached the fence of the beer garden, dancing for the ladies, who were standing inside the garden next to the fence. The women cheered him on and waved dollar bills to the man. They stuck the bills through the holes in the fence and he caught them in his mouth.
Soon after that bizarre incident, another one occurred.
I was talking to my dad and I noticed a young woman run right past us. She ran to some people and it appeared she was telling them something frantically.
I looked the other way and I saw a man laying on the ground with his friends lightly shaking him to wake up. But his friends were adamant that he was OK from what I could hear.
It made me confused. The man looked fine a few minutes ago, but then was on the ground with his friends trying to wake him up, yet saying he was fine.
Regardless, I was scared something worse could happen so I ran to the bar and told a bartender. He was shocked and confused when I told him. He asked me where the collapsed man was and I looked back in the crowd and saw the man getting up. So I went back to my spot and heard the man tell others that he was OK and that he faints sometimes.
I went back to the beer garden by myself the next day to check it out, but my dad was going to join me an hour in.
It was way not as loud as the night before, as it wasn’t as packed and more people were just enjoying the bands performing.
I met Yesenia Vargas, a nurse who was there with her friends. She grew up in California and has lived in Wenatchee for the past three years. This was her second year at the beer garden.
“It’s a vibe,” she said about the beer garden.
I also met Pam McKay and her husband Don “Dognaldo” McKay.
They’ve been married for 25 years and go to Apple Blossom events every year.
Don McKay said they don’t always go to the beer garden, but did that day because “We were thirsty.”
Pam McKay said she loves the music and the beer garden is a good way to enjoy it.
Morgan Evanstad of Ephrata and Liz Burton of Wenatchee were there with their friend group of around eight people. It was Evanstad’s first time at the beer garden. She said the beer garden was "chill" and had "good vibes."
I asked them if they thought a $50 VIP pass was worth the experience.
“I can see it being worth it if you came three days or more,” Burton said. “I came in the evening and waited in line for 15 minutes.”
I pointed out the darker it was, the more people were packing into the beer garden.
Before I left, one of their friends told me it was really cool that I could drink while I was working.
At the bar, I met bartender and high school counselor, Sam Holton. She noticed I was shy about cutting the line and reminded me with my VIP pass I could go to the side of the bar, show my pass and I would be priority.
It did come in clutch not having to wait in line for beer.
Holton said all the bartenders were volunteers. She also said she started volunteering nine years ago and looks forward to volunteering at the beer garden every year.
“We’re all good friends outside of this,” she said. “And we’re all mostly educators.”
“The money goes back to a scholarship fund and that’s really important to me,” Holton said.“Connecting with folks in the community you may not always see, the chance to spend money locally. We only use local beers. I love every aspect of it.”