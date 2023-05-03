Apple Blossom Beer Garden

The crowd at the Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden on April 28.

WENATCHEE — “It’s a vibe,” people told me at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden.

When I first got assigned to cover the beer garden, I thought I hit the journalism lottery.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?