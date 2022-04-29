Purchase Access

The Keyes Fibre Youth Parade returns on Saturday, featuring children and students from area schools, as well as some out-of-town guests. Here's the lineup:

1. Wenatchee Police Fleet

2. Color Guard, Cub Scout Pack 3

3. Keyes Fibre Corp.

4. Middle School Falcon Band

5. Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Float — Queen Makaylin Collings and princesses Annabelle Lodge and Olivia Vanatta

6. Junior Royalty Finalists — Bella Brown and Aly Adan

6a. Junior Royalty Finalists — Caroline Riley and Nina Shattuck

6b. Junior Royalty Finalists — Sierra Guyette and Emily Hulse

6c. Junior Royalty Finalists — Minaal Lodhi Martin and Madilyn Prater

7. Mission View Elementary’s “Roots Run Deep”

8. Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band

9. Sunnyslope Elementary School Pride

10. TEAMS Learning Center “Stomping Out Roots”

11. Walle Day Care

12. Life Flight Network

13. Sultan Middle School Marching Band

14. Apple Blossom Festival Queen Rianne Salcido

15. Apple Blossom Festival princesses Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer

16. Apple Blossom Royalty chaperones Kathy Campbell and Adele Haley

17. St. Joseph Elementary Catholic School, “Rooted in Faith”

18. Weinstein Beverage CANCELED

19. McFarland Middle School Marching Band

20. SPORT Gymnastics

21. American Legion Auxiliary 2022 Poppy Princess

22. The Story Barn, Child Evangelism Fellowship North Central WA

23. Manson Middle School Marching Band

24. 2022 Apple Blossom Festival Director General Linda Herald

25. North Central Washington Libraries

26. 2022 Applarian Chancellor Brian Sand

27. The River Academy

28. Columbia Junior High Marching Band

29. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance

30. Douglas County Fire District 2 Mini Pumper

31. Joyful Scholars Montessori, Joyful Learners

32. Stage Kids

33. Waste Management

34. Columbia Elementary School

35. Chelan Douglas Child Service Association, “Establishing Roots Since 1965”

36. Mission Ridge Ski Team CANCELED

37. Central Cascade Youth Football & Cheer

38. Cashmere Middle School Band and Drill

39. Fred Meyer Bear

40. SAGE

41. L-Bow the Clown

42. John Newbery Elementary

43. Pioneer Middle School Marching Band

44. FocalPoint Tutoring, Tutoring Done Right

45. Parque Padrinos

46. Quincy Middle School Marching Band

47. Hispanic Church East Wenatchee, “Planting Friendships in our Community”

48. Girl Scouts of the Wenatchee Valley

49. Eastmont Junior High School Marching Band

50. St. Paul’s Lutheran School

51. Washington Elementary

52. Sterling Intermediate School Band and Drill Team

53. Operation Underground Railroad

54. Wenatchee Wild Hockey

55. Orchard Middle School “Fighting Bulldog” Band and Drill Team

56. All American Girl Pageant

57. Kenroy Elementary School

58. Pioneer Middle School Folklorico

59. Chelan County Regional Justice Center K-9 Unit

60. Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble

61. Apple Valley Gymnastics



