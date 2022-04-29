The Keyes Fibre Youth Parade returns on Saturday, featuring children and students from area schools, as well as some out-of-town guests. Here's the lineup:
1. Wenatchee Police Fleet
2. Color Guard, Cub Scout Pack 3
3. Keyes Fibre Corp.
4. Middle School Falcon Band
5. Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Float — Queen Makaylin Collings and princesses Annabelle Lodge and Olivia Vanatta
6. Junior Royalty Finalists — Bella Brown and Aly Adan
6a. Junior Royalty Finalists — Caroline Riley and Nina Shattuck
6b. Junior Royalty Finalists — Sierra Guyette and Emily Hulse
6c. Junior Royalty Finalists — Minaal Lodhi Martin and Madilyn Prater
7. Mission View Elementary’s “Roots Run Deep”
8. Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band
9. Sunnyslope Elementary School Pride
10. TEAMS Learning Center “Stomping Out Roots”
11. Walle Day Care
12. Life Flight Network
13. Sultan Middle School Marching Band
14. Apple Blossom Festival Queen Rianne Salcido
15. Apple Blossom Festival princesses Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer
16. Apple Blossom Royalty chaperones Kathy Campbell and Adele Haley
17. St. Joseph Elementary Catholic School, “Rooted in Faith”
18. Weinstein Beverage CANCELED
19. McFarland Middle School Marching Band
20. SPORT Gymnastics
21. American Legion Auxiliary 2022 Poppy Princess
22. The Story Barn, Child Evangelism Fellowship North Central WA
23. Manson Middle School Marching Band
24. 2022 Apple Blossom Festival Director General Linda Herald
25. North Central Washington Libraries
26. 2022 Applarian Chancellor Brian Sand
27. The River Academy
28. Columbia Junior High Marching Band
29. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
30. Douglas County Fire District 2 Mini Pumper
31. Joyful Scholars Montessori, Joyful Learners
32. Stage Kids
33. Waste Management
34. Columbia Elementary School
35. Chelan Douglas Child Service Association, “Establishing Roots Since 1965”
36. Mission Ridge Ski Team CANCELED
37. Central Cascade Youth Football & Cheer
38. Cashmere Middle School Band and Drill
39. Fred Meyer Bear
40. SAGE
41. L-Bow the Clown
42. John Newbery Elementary
43. Pioneer Middle School Marching Band
44. FocalPoint Tutoring, Tutoring Done Right
45. Parque Padrinos
46. Quincy Middle School Marching Band
47. Hispanic Church East Wenatchee, “Planting Friendships in our Community”
48. Girl Scouts of the Wenatchee Valley
49. Eastmont Junior High School Marching Band
50. St. Paul’s Lutheran School
51. Washington Elementary
52. Sterling Intermediate School Band and Drill Team
53. Operation Underground Railroad
54. Wenatchee Wild Hockey
55. Orchard Middle School “Fighting Bulldog” Band and Drill Team
56. All American Girl Pageant
57. Kenroy Elementary School
58. Pioneer Middle School Folklorico
59. Chelan County Regional Justice Center K-9 Unit
60. Royalty Drill & Dance Ensemble
61. Apple Valley Gymnastics