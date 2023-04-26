Mariachi Photo

Mariachi Huenachi and Folklorico performers take a group photo after a concert in December 2022.

 Provided photo/Adrian Rojas
Mariachi Huenachi (copy) (copy)

Mariachi Huenachi, Wenatchee High School's top mariachi performance group in early 2022. Several of these students have graduated.

WENATCHEE — As the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival begins, mariachi students from the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts are ready to kick off the celebration with their performances at the GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial Park.

Students from Eastmont High School, Eastmont and Sterling junior high schools, Wenatchee High School and Pioneer, Orchard, and Foothills middle schools will take the stage.



