WENATCHEE — As the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival begins, mariachi students from the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts are ready to kick off the celebration with their performances at the GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage at Memorial Park.
Students from Eastmont High School, Eastmont and Sterling junior high schools, Wenatchee High School and Pioneer, Orchard, and Foothills middle schools will take the stage.
Wenatchee students will perform Thursday starting at 4 p.m., with Pioneer Middle School Folklorico, and at 6:10 p.m. with Mariachi Huenachi. Mariachi Cielo Azul and Mariachi Azteca from Wenatchee High School will also perform.
Eastmont students will take the stage May 2, starting with the Eastmont High School Mariachi Ensemble, and will continue May 3 at 11:30 a.m. with Eastmont and Sterling junior high schools.
Megan Cleary, the mariachi teacher for Eastmont High School and Eastmont and Sterling junior high schools, said 90 students will perform with the three schools combined. They will also walk in the Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show at 6 p.m. May 5, starting from Grant Road and North Georgia Avenue, East Wenatchee.
Performing at Memorial Park can be challenging.
"It’s different because we need more material. For other performances, we do three to five songs. They need to learn more songs by memory for this event," Cleary said.
The WSD will have 150 students perform, according to mariachi director Eduardo Cortes-Solorio. The mariachi band plays songs they've learned throughout the year, but also a few new ones.
For the Apple Blossom Festival, students use the same amount of effort as they would in any other performance, according to Cortes-Solorio.
"We rehearse for all performances the same. There is no small performance. We always want to give the audience the best performance and showcase our musicianship," Cortes-Solorio said.
Some mariachi students get together outside of class, according to president of Mariachi Huenachi, senior Adrian Rojas.
"We rehearse as a class going over the music and after school practices, and outside of school we practice on our own time. I play the vihuela (Spanish plucked instrument similar to a guitar)," Rojas said.
