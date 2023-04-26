WENATCHEE — Two dance studios and a youth musical theater group will light up the entertainment stage at Memorial Park, at Chelan Avenue and Orondo Street, for the Apple Blossom Festival this weekend.
For 34 years, Fabulous Feet Dance Studio has taught ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary and hip-hop dance styles to students. Of 300 students, 70 dancers will perform at Apple Blossom 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday and 5-5:30 p.m. on May 3.
Recently, a Fabulous Feet team went to Vancouver, Washington, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for the Sheer Elite International and the LA Dance Magic competitions. Katie Spurbeck-Perez, office manager and instructor, said the 40 dancers were “super successful and really were pleased with their results.”
Next for Fabulous Feet is a Spring Showcase May 19-20 at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, featuring ballet and other styles. The annual recital is on June 17 at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, with the theme “I Love New York.”
Pre-registration for Fabulous Feet’s annual season, summer session classes, competition team auditions and “Nutcracker” auditions are online at fabulousfeetdancestudio.com.
Dance Creations opened in 2009 and has 250 students with eight teachers, directed by Lindsey Martin. Of those, 200 dancers will perform at Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Sunday for their 14th year in Apple Blossom.
“With all those different dance styles, we have every genre of music to give the opportunity to as many kids as possible; we are all over the board," Martin said.
Dance Creations’ competition teams also performed very well this year, winning “tons of overalls, tons of awards” she said.
The studio's recital is on May 20 and the open house and fall registration are on Aug. 13, with details online at dancecreationsstudio.com.
“Oodles of kids” with Stage Kids will march in the Youth Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, said director Michelle McCormick, in a call to The Wenatchee World from Seattle, where she was purchasing puppets for a new program.
The theater-loving youth will join the Pepsi-Cola Youth Day at Memorial Park with a performance at 1 p.m. on the GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage. Seventeen girls will feature various combinations from Stage Kids’ upcoming show, “Beauty and the Beast,” which runs June 1-4. Tickets and information are online at stagekidswa.org.
With so many young performers, there should be standing room only by the mainstage, since families are excited to see the free, public showcase, Martin said.
