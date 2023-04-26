210302-newslocal-appleblossomthemegallery 03.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Dancers with Fabulous Feet Dance Studio perform a number to start Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant in February 2021. Dancers from the studio will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

WENATCHEE — Two dance studios and a youth musical theater group will light up the entertainment stage at Memorial Park, at Chelan Avenue and Orondo Street, for the Apple Blossom Festival this weekend.

For 34 years, Fabulous Feet Dance Studio has taught ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary and hip-hop dance styles to students. Of 300 students, 70 dancers will perform at Apple Blossom 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday and 5-5:30 p.m. on May 3.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?