EAST WENATCHEE — Despite the blowing wind with just a smidge of sunlight peeking out behind grey clouds, people still came out in droves to watch another loud and exciting Classy Chassis.
Classic cars have been burning rubber in the Classy Chassis since 1981, over 40 years ago. This year, more than 400 cars registered one event organizer said.
Hot rods, classic cars, motorcycles, tractors, apple trucks and even military jeeps from the 40s with weapons strapped made their way into this year’s parade.
Javier Garibay from Wenatchee said he’s been a part of the Classy Chassis for about a decade. This year he brought a 1963 Chevy Impala fitted with hydraulics. About five months ago, the silver car with bright, red upholstery was a “rust bucket,” he said.
But he got it ready with the help of a friend who also took part in the event.
“We’re all into cars,” Garibay said. “It’s a great sport. Be out here with family, kids, whatnot and having a good time. It’s all about that.”
A lot of the cars that made it out onto the parade route prepared near the Eastmont Community Park. Everyone in attendance, parade-goers and other classic car owners were around looking at the variety of vehicles on the same street.
A Classy Chassis first-timer from Port Orchard, Clark Ingusgrud, said he heard about the event via Facebook.
“I just love Wenatchee,” he said from inside his 1956 210 DelRay. “I’d never done this before, so I thought I’d give it a try.”
The 1.5-mile parade begins at North Georgia Avenue before taking a right onto Grant Road and then another right onto Valley Mall Parkway before it ends near the Douglas County PUD building.
The majority of folks reserve spots along Grant Road where the majority of folks sit and watch the parade. But further down the parade route, Troy Knapps, a Wenatchee resident, sat with his wife and two dogs — a Black Labrador and German Shepherd.
The couple have been coming for decades. Knapp is a car guy, so he’s always enjoyed it. To any newcomers interested in attending next year he offers some words of advice: “Get here early, get a drink at a bar someplace and walk to it because driving to it is a pain.”
But Friday’s Classy Chassis was not a treat solely for car enthusiasts; several floats could be seen as well as special guests, local dignitaries, and school marching bands from around the area, including the Eastmont High School Jazz Band which jammed out on the flatbed of a four-wheeler amidst other cars. The show was then followed by even more festivities including a beer garden, food vendors and a concert at Gateway Park.
For the most fervent of motorheads ready to take a second look, another car show starts at noon to 4 p.m Saturday.