230506-abf-classychassis 01.JPG
Buy Now

Jaime Ontiveros, East Wenatchee, swiffs his 1964 Chevy Impala right before cars begin to enter the Classy Chassis parade on Grant Road Friday in East Wenatchee. 

EAST WENATCHEE — Despite the blowing wind with just a smidge of sunlight peeking out behind grey clouds, people still came out in droves to watch another loud and exciting Classy Chassis.

230506-abf-classychassis 03.JPG

East Wenatchee Rotary volunteer Connie Dormaier gives an driver instructions on where to park before the start of the Classy Chassis parade Friday in East Wenatchee.
230506-abf-classychassis 02.JPG
Buy Now

Jim Hall, East Wenatchee, gestures to a friend as he and his wife, Patti, cruise in their 1923 Model T Roadster during Friday's Classy Chassis parade on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
230506-abf-classychassis 04a.JPG

The Tin Lizzie entry makes its way down the Classy Chassis parade route on Grant Road Friday in East Wenatchee.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?