210216-newslocal-audience 01.jpg
Buy Now

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson temporarily gathers cutouts of sponsors in the seats at the Performing Arts Center on Friday. She had learned earlier that the region's move Phase 2 in the state's re-opening plan will allow for some public seating at the Royalty Selection Pageant on Feb. 27. Seating will be limited to 100 people with 60 of those given to the 10 candidates for their friends and family. She said she will put the cutouts back in seats, leaving social distancing room for ticket holders. To learn more about the Top 10 finalists, look for a Meet the Candidates page in next Tuesday's paper. 

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com