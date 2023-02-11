230214-newslocal-abfpaggallery 16.jpg
Buy Now

The 2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Royalty from left, Princess Dylan Schmitten, Queen Scarlette Cron, and Princess Natalie Pearson pose after they were selected at the pageant Saturday night.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — A new trio of Wenatchee Valley girls were crowned Apple Blossom Royalty for 2023 at the Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night.

Queen Scarlette Cron, Princess Dylan Schmitten and Princess Natalie Pearson were selected to reign over the 104th Wenatchee State Apple Blossom Festival by five judges. The Top Ten finalists, bit.ly/3jAOQ7X, took the stage at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, vying for the crowns and to represent the community. The candidates delivered a prepared speech, as well as taking on a round of impromptu questions in front of the packed audience.

Photo gallery: Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant

the 2023 Apple Blossom Royalty were selected Saturday night in the annual pageant.

1 of 16


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?