ClassyChassisParade.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Vehicles make their way down Grant Road during the 2019 Les Schwab Classy Chassis Parade in East Wenatchee. This year's car parade and car show will take place May 5-6.

 World file photo/Mike Bonnicksen

EAST WENATCHEE — Vehicles with plenty of personality are rolling into town for the Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show, which has been going on since 1981.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, beginning at Grant Road and North Georgia Avenue, and down Grant Road to turn on Valley Mall Parkway, ending officially around 11th Street. Some vehicles continue on to Sunset Highway and disperse from there.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?