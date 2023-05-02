Shrek campfire JD.jpg
At a rehearsal for "Shrek The Musical," actors, from left, Vern Smith as Shrek, Jeff Heminger as Donkey and Maddy Atwood as Princess Fiona, practice their parts. 

WENATCHEE — “I’m an animal and I have instincts and you were definitely digging on each other,” said Donkey (Jeff Heminger) to Shrek the Ogre (Vern Smith) and Princess Fiona (Maddy Atwood) at an April 26 rehearsal of “Shrek the Musical.”

This year’s Apple Blossom Musical by Music Theatre of Wenatchee plays at the Numerica Performing Arts Center with showtimes at 7 p.m. May 3-6 and 10-13, with 2 p.m. matinees on May 7 and 13. Tickets are $29-$39 at numericapac.org or by calling the box office at (509) 663-2787.

Playing the Three Blind Mice in "Shrek The Musical" are, from left, Hailey Tolman, Stacia McRea and Eloise Sheets.


