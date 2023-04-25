190502-newslocal-pianoman 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Jackson Weber, 15, East Wenatchee, carries a piano to the entertainment stage at Memorial Park May 1, 2019, as he helps the Eastmont Junior High School band set up for its performance.

WENATCHEE — A host of young musicians will join in the festivities of the Apple Blossom Festival through a week of free live music at the GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park.

Student musicians from Wenatchee, Eastmont and Pinnacles Prep will join in on the activities, starting Thursday, with performances by the St. Joseph's Children's Choir, the St. Paul School Choir, the Pioneer Middle School Folklorico and the mariachi bands from Foothills, Orchard and Pioneer middle schools.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?