WENATCHEE — A host of young musicians will join in the festivities of the Apple Blossom Festival through a week of free live music at the GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park.
Student musicians from Wenatchee, Eastmont and Pinnacles Prep will join in on the activities, starting Thursday, with performances by the St. Joseph's Children's Choir, the St. Paul School Choir, the Pioneer Middle School Folklorico and the mariachi bands from Foothills, Orchard and Pioneer middle schools.
The Pinnacles Prep Rock Band will open the music on Friday, with a performance at 11 a.m.
Student musicians will return Monday, with performances from the bands at Orchard and Pioneer middle schools, the jazz band from Foothills Middle School and the choir from Pioneer Middle School.
On May 2, the Eastmont High School choir, the Eastmont High School and Junior High Orchestra, the Eastmont High School Mariachi Ensemble and the Eastmont High School Jazz Band will perform.
James Mitsuyasu, Eastmont's band, percussion and orchestra director, said around 140 students from Eastmont will perform in the course of two days.
"We have some music that appeals to a wider audience," Mitsuyasu said, adding the weather is another factor to consider.
Mitsuyasu said the audience can expect "definitely a little bit of new stuff that we will be pulling out."
Beyond the performance, he said the bands have been at work preparing for their parades, and "making sure the way that we move, and the way that we block, is very clean."
Eastmont continues its second day of performances on May 3, with the choirs, mariachi and jazz bands from Eastmont and Sterling junior high schools.
Performances from local musicians wraps up on May 4, with performances by the chamber orchestra and choir from Wenatchee High School.
