The TekniPlex Youth Parade brings a variety of participants this year, featuring clubs, students from schools around the area, and community members. Here is this year's line up:
1. Chelan County Sheriff's Office
2. Wenatchee Police Department
3. TekniPlex Consumer Products
4. Foothills Middle School Falcon Band
5. Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Float — Queen Everley Vertrees, Princesses Avantika Chakravarthy and Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel
6. Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Chaperones Mikael Gavin and Terri Van Horn
7. Junior Royalty Finalists — Madelyn Bradford and Piper Timmermans
7A . Junior Royalty Finalists — Lyla Augustine and Jazleen Perez
7B. Junior Royalty Finalists — Dottie Bromiley, Olivia Smith-Canales and Ashanti Palestino
7C. Junior Royalty Finalists — Lyla Carlstrom and Claire Seymour
8. Kenroy Elementary PTO
9. Harbour Pointe Middle School Marching Band
10. Youth Parade Grand Marshal, Erica Moshe with the Brave Warrior Project
11. The Brave Warrior Project
12. Youth Parade Logo Design Winner, Coralee Collings
13. FocalPoint
14. Girl Scouts
15. Orchard Middle School
16. Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Queen Scarlette Cron
17. Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Princesses Natalie Pearson and Dylan Schmitten
18. Apple Blossom Royalty Chaperones Adele Haley and Ceci Wood
19. Wenatchee Wild hockey
20. Wenatchee Figure Skating Club
21. Columbia Junior High
22. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
23. Lincoln Elementary School PTA
24. Castle Rock Early Learning Center
25. Chelan Douglas Child Services Association
26. Sultan Middle School Marching Band
27. 2023 Director General Siobhan Fryhover and her Husband Todd
28. Washington Elementary School
29. 2023 Applarian Chancellor Matt Smeller and Lady Sarah
30. St. Paul's Lutheran School
31. McFarland Middle School
32. Valley Academy of Learning
33. Life Flight Network
34. Stage Kids
35. Apple Capital Gymnastics
36. Parque Padrinos
37. Sterling Junior High School
38. Fred Meyer bear
39. Sunnyslope Elementary
40. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department mini pumper
41. Mission View Elementary School
42. Eastmont Junior High Marching Band
43. American Legion Auxiliary Post 10, Wenatchee
44. K Connections
45. John Newbery Elementary
46. Robert Eagle Staff Middle School
47. S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics
48. Dance To Glorify
49. Columbia Valley Community Health
50. Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band
51. Lewis and Clark Elementary
52. First Tee — Central Washington Wenatchee Valley
53. TEAMS Learning Center
54. All American Girl Pageant
55. Pioneer Middle School
56. Weinstein Beverage
57. Columbia Elementary School
58. Wenatchee Valley YMCA Childcare
59. Pinnacles Prep Charter School
60. Manson Middle School
61. Waste Management
62. Joyful Scholars Montessori
63. Cascade Elementary
64. Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization
65. Cashmere Middle School
66. St. Joseph Catholic School
67. Horse on Course Pony Club
68. Capital Elite All Stars
69. Rock Island Elementary
70. Quincy Middle School Band
71. Central Cascade Youth Football and Cheerleading