Youth parade returns to Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Seated on a window-ledge along Mission Street, a mother and daughter waited for a parade to begin while murmurs from nearby families were pierced by screeching plastic trumpets.

It was the first Keyes Fibre Youth Parade since 2019. Hilary Parker, a lifelong Wenatchee resident, has only missed a few and didn’t want to miss its return.

“I’m excited for the bands, they’re always fun,” Parker said. Speaking of her 2.5-year-old daughter, Piper, she added, “She loves to dance. It’ll be fun.”

220503-newslocal-parade 04.JPG
Buy Now

The Manson Middle School Marching Band plays a tune next to the Apple Blossom Food Fair during the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade on Saturday.

Morning rains subsided before the procession began Saturday morning down Orondo Avenue.

Parker picked the spot for its overhead coverage, but brought a jacket and umbrella in case rain fell again.

“I was really worried with the rain but it seems to have kind of held off so hopefully it’ll stay [away],” she said.

220503-newslocal-parade 12.JPG
Buy Now

Cashmere Middle School guard leads their band down the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade route on Saturday.

Apple Blossom was canceled in 2020 and the following year organizers hosted the festival in June with modifications, to include the combining of the youth parade and the grand parade into one: the 2021 Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade.

The festival is running under its usual schedule this year, with the youth parade bookending the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival with the Stemilt Grand Parade on May 7.

220503-newslocal-parade 11.JPG
Buy Now

The Royalty Drill and Dance Ensemble performs a routine in colorful dresses at this year's Keyes Fibre Youth Parade on Saturday.

Volunteers wore red coats in honor of former youth parade chairman Roger Pollock, who died in March at age 80, said Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson. Pollock chaired the youth parade for 25 years and volunteered with the festival for five decades.

The parade was chaired this year by Linda Haglund — her 13th and final festival as chairman, Christoferson said.

So far, the festival is pushing numbers. Chritoferson said Thursday — opening day — was the biggest ever.

“It’s definitely hoppin,'” Christoferson said.

She suspects that’s from a longing to return to normal as most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and case numbers are low.

220503-newslocal-parade 01.JPG
Buy Now

Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Queen Makaylin Collings, center, and Junior Royalty Princesses Annabelle Lodge, left, and Olivia Vanatta, right, wave to the crowd as they make their way down the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade route on Saturday.

“I think now it feels more real and the tradition is back and it’s on the normal weekend,” Christoferson said. “I just think people are just so excited to have something normal again with no restrictions at all.”

Sixty-one floats and groups participated in the parade. That’s down a little from most years, “but this is a great number,” Christoferson said.

After the bands and dancers and a rotorless helicopter on wheels passed through Orondo Avenue and Mission Street, Michelle Hood shared an ice cream sandwich with two of her daughters, Ingrid, 3, and Ilse, 6 months.

220503-newslocal-parade 06.JPG
Buy Now

Zac Bunzey pilots the Life Flight Network helicopter down the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade route on Saturday.

A third daughter participated in the parade with St. Joseph’s Catholic School.

“These guys kind of haphazardly got to join the parade, too,” Hood said of Ingrid and Ilse, who tried to walk alongside some of the participants.

220503-newslocal-parade 02.JPG
Buy Now

Participants in the Stage Kids entry raise their hands in the air as they perform down the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade route on Orondo Avenue on Saturday.

Hood and her family moved to the area two years ago. Last year’s combined parade was their first Apple Blossom parade. She’s enjoyed seeing more people out in public.

“It’s nice that the community is starting to open up again, you know,” Hood said. “It’s nice to finally be doing stuff downtown, meeting people, seeing faces.”



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

on Twitter@peterocain

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

