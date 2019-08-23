Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--After more than three years of planning, work on the first project in the Port of Vancouver's Terminal 1 redevelopment is underway. Construction of the AC Hotel by Marriott kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Rick Takach, CEO of hotel builder Vesta Hospitality, was on hand to turn over the ceremonial first shovelful of dirt, joined by Washington State Sen. Annette Cleveland and Port of Vancouver CEO Julianna Marler.
"We are thrilled to be at the center of the beginning stages of the revitalization of Terminal 1, giving locals a place to come together and celebrate their city, as well as creating a welcoming destination for those visiting the Pacific Northwest," Takach said. "Our team has been working hard, and it is incredibly exciting to see this project come to fruition."
The new hotel will be on the south side of Columbia Way, a block west of the shuttered Red Lion Hotel Vancouver at the Quay building, which will be demolished as part of the Terminal 1 project. Current designs call for it to be replaced with a public marketplace akin to Seattle's Pike Place Market.
The 10-acre Terminal 1 site is located between the BNSF Railway berm and the Columbia River, extending west from Columbia Way to one block away from Esther Street. The area is contiguous with The Waterfront Vancouver, but the port owns the Terminal 1 land and is developing it separately.