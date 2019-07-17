ACC Commissioner John Swofford isn't worried vast groups of ACC fans won't be able to watch league games on its new network on traditional cable television after it launches on Aug. 22.
The ACC Network is not available via any major cable provider within any of the states featuring ACC teams, including Florida cable companies Spectrum and Xfinity.
The network, which will carry two of FSU's first three games of the season, is available on Direct TV, Hulu, Playstation Vue and a few other streaming services in northern states.
Swofford said during the ACC Kickoff Wednesday fans would ultimately play a big role in how broadly the network is distributed.
"You'll be able to get the ACC Network anywhere in the nation one way or another," he said. "Whether it's DirectTV, whether it's Hulu, who are already on board. So people will have the opportunity to change carriers if they're not happy with their current one who's not carrying the ACC Network, so that's what I'm going to say first. Secondly, what I've said over and over again, contact your carrier if they're not carrying it and demand that you want it. It's a consumer sort of thing and be passionate when you do it."
When asked if he was concerned about the commitment already made to launching the network without having major cable companies on board, Swofford said he has faith in ESPN.
"Questions about distribution really should be answered by ESPN," he said. "What I will tell you is that we're very confident that ESPN are the best in the world when it comes to distribution. It's all part of the Disney family and when you combine ESPN sports with what Disney does that's non-sports, that's strong. I think we all understand that. That's why we feel so confident as this fills out, (because of) who we're partnered with."
