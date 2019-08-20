Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--Soon-to-be acting Yakima City Manager Cynthia Martinez will take the oath of office during Tuesday's Yakima City Council meeting.
City Manager Cliff Moore's last day is Tuesday. He is taking a new job as Washington State University Extension director in Jefferson County. Martinez is Yakima's senior city attorney and was raised in the Yakima Valley. She will serve until an interim city manager is found.
City Public Works Director Scott Schafer will serve as interim assistant city manager during the transition. That position has been vacant since January.
The council also will consider updating city code dealing with barking dogs. The Public Safety Committee has recommended that owners of a dog that's found to be disturbing the peace for 20 minutes or more be cited for a civil infraction and receive a $250 fine.
The council also will hear a report on unauthorized vehicles parked on a public road for more than 24 hours. The 24-hour rule has caused concern for residents and parking enforcement officers, a memo from staff said.
The council also has a report on federal immigration-related legislation in its agenda materials. Council members previously requested an update.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. It will be shown on Y-PAC, Charter cable Channel 194, and online.