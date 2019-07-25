July 25-- Jul. 25--As part of the Four Square Mile Music Festival this weekend and Tenino's Oregon Trail Days, The Adam Craig Foundation has sponsoring three free days of swimming at Tenino's Quarry Pool.
The free days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"This event is so popular that we sometimes have to close the gates and only let people in as others leave," saidTenino Mayor, Wayne Fournier in a news release.
"Most people don't mind, though, because with Oregon Trail Days going on, there's so many other things they can do while they wait," said Teninor court clerk Veronica Barnes, in a press release.
The Adam Craig Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises money in support of programs for children in the Tenino area. Craig, a country singer who grew up in Tenino, will also perform in the city as part of the Four Square Mile Music Festival on Friday and Saturday.
The Quarry Pool is open, weather permitting, Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., other than holidays. For more information, go to www.CityOfTenino.wa.us.