July 19-- Jul. 19--OTHELLO -- The Adams County Public Services building received a new name on Tuesday, July 9. The building was named in honor of Roger Thieme, a longtime career-training advocate from Othello. The new sign for the building was unveiled in a ceremony that honored Thieme.
In attendance were North Central Workforce Development Board Chair Ken Johnson, past board member Dan Larry and current board member, Big Bend Community College trustee and Adams County Economic Development Director Stephen McFadden. Adams County Commissioners Roger Hartwig and Terrance Thompson were present. Don Logan was present for Othello Mayor Shawn Logan and Amy Parris, from the Othello School District, was in attendance. Adams County Juvenile Court Administrator Juan Garza was present, as well as representatives from OIC of Washington and SkillSource.
Washington State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, was invited to speak during the ceremony.
"I think back to 1985 when Roger was appointed," said Schoesler. "The skills we needed in an employee were completely different then they are today. I think it's only fitting that someone who is a champion of the Othello community should be recognized today."
Thieme's son, Dan, was given to honor of introducing him.
"We're here to celebrate his work," said Dan Thieme.
Thieme owned Evergreen Implement from 1967 to 2017.