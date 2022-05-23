LEAVENWORTH — With temperatures in the 70s for much of the week and the holiday weekend on the horizon, local river rafting companies have prepped for the season.
Late-season snow and a cooler and wetter spring have contributed to higher than average snowpack levels. More snow in the mountains means more snow runoff as spring becomes summer.
On Monday, the snow water equivalent in the Central Columbia region, which stretches from the north shore of Lake Chelan down to Vantage, was 154% of the average, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture maps.
This snow will eventually melt, resulting in rivers moving faster and higher as the season moves along. But for the time being, while this winter’s precipitation is snow in the mountains, local rivers are a bit slower.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Wenatchee River ran at 5,710 cubic feet per second on Monday. The USGS measures water discharge at a meter in Peshastin.
By comparison, on May 24 of last year, the river discharged at 6,904 cubic feet per second. On June 4 of last year, it discharged at 15,650 cubic feet per second.
The water in local rivers is also still cold compared to the summertime. The Wenatchee River was about 50 degrees on Monday, according to the USGS meter in Peshastin. On July 30 of last year, the river was 76 degrees.
According to the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, four companies offer rafting out of Leavenworth while three offer tubing.
Matt Fadness, a guide at Orion Rafting based in Leavenworth, said the snowpack could mean an extended rafting season, but the weather will still have an impact.
If another heat dome settles into the region, much like last summer, the snowpack could melt faster and result in the Wenatchee River moving at a swifter and higher rate.
If this occurs, some rapids will become more pronounced while others could disappear altogether since the obstacles would be well below the water level, Fadness said.
Fadness said Orion has openings still available for the upcoming season.
“It’ll be a great season for rafting. We’re finally getting some warmer weather,” he said.
