BALTIMORE _ After the city was gripped by the deadliest month in more than a year, organizers with Baltimore Ceasefire are planning 72 hours of activities in a call to halt the violence for a weekend.
Starting on Friday, organizers have planned a number of events, ranging from a memorial for victims' family members to a peace walk to pray for Baltimore's neighborhoods.
Led by Erricka Bridgeford, the weekends have been held quarterly since their launch in August 2017 as a response to Baltimore's increasing gun violence.
This weekend's event will come after the deadliest month Baltimore has seen since May 2017, with 38 people killed in the city in July. During the last weekend in July six people were killed.
The events will start Friday morning, with a planned "Celebration of Life" memorial service in the Park Heights community at 10 a.m. for families who have lost loved ones in the area.
Bridgeford will give opening remarks to start a rally at Lord Baltimore Hotel at 5:30 p.m. before some churches lead peace walks around the city.
The group is also planning several family events, such as the 29th Street Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Barclay Elementary Middle School at 10 a.m. Saturday and the Reservoir Hill Resource Fair and Music Festival at German Park on Saturday at 11 a.m.
