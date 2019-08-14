KANSAS CITY _ Kansas City Royals righthander Brad Keller, who held the Cardinals to one hit over the first seven innings in a start in May, shackled them on no hits over the first six innings Wednesday night. But then it all came tumbling down in a barrage of Cardinals singles, creating a five-run seventh inning that broke open a scoreless game and sent the Cardinals on their way to a 6-0 victory.
Marcell Ozuna lashed a 2-1 fastball past the dive of Kansas City third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert to open the seventh and Paul DeJong followed with a single to left on the next offering.
The Royals' infield defense shifted to the right for Matt Carpenter, who bluffed a bunt. This fake induced the Royals to shift to a more normal deployment and, after Carpenter ran the count to 3-1, he lined a single past Keller and into center field. Ozuna scored the game's first run and Keller was lifted.
Yadier Molina greeted Kevin McCarthy with his first hit since July 6th, scoring DeJong.
Kolten Wong bunted and McCarthy and catcher Meibrys Viloria got tangled and neither could play the ball, which went for a hit, loading the bases.
Randy Arozarena, seeking his first big-league hit, batted with the Royals' infield in. Arozarena slashed a grounder on which shortstop Nicky Lopez missed on a diving attempt and then the ball hit Molina in the foot. Arozarena had that hit but Molina wasn't out. Carpenter scored and the bases were still loaded on a season-high six consecutive singles in an inning.
A sacrifice fly by Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman's forceout grounder completed the five-run inning and set up Dakota Hudson for his 11th victory.
Hudson, who had gone winless in his previous starts, failing to get through the fifth inning, blanked the Royals on five hits for six innings before gaining relief.
After Tyler Webb sailed through the Kansas City seventh, DeJong smashed his 20th homer, a 432-foot shot to left center in the eighth. That made it 6-0 and made DeJong the first Cardinals shortstop to have multiple 20-homer seasons.
