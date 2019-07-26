WASHINGTON _ Republican Rep. Martha Roby announced Friday that she will not be seeking a sixth term to her southeast Alabama seat.
Roby was first elected to the 2nd District in 2010. She did not explain why she was retiring, but touted her work relating to the military, agriculture and abortion.
"Throughout my five terms in Congress, I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first," she said in a statement.
Roby criticized President Donald Trump after news of the Access Hollywood tape broke a month before the 2016 election, saying she would not vote for him. She fended off a write-in challenge that year and drew multiple primary challengers in 2018. But after mending her relationship with the White House, she won the GOP nomination to the 2nd District by defeating former Democratic Rep. Bobby Bright, who switched parties, in a primary runoff by 36 points.
Roby is one of just 13 Republican women in the House. She's the second Republican woman to announce her retirement, following Indiana's Susan W. Brooks.
