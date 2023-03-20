Daily media briefing at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi speaks to reporters during media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Protesters criticizing President Joseph Biden's approval of an oil drilling project in Alaska on Monday blocked an administration official from delivering a speech about U.S. climate leadership.

Ali Zaidi, White House climate adviser, was unable to address the event on the "Future of U.S. Climate & Energy Leadership" at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. A dozen protesters holding a sign saying "End Fossil Fuels" chanted: "Keep your promise, no new drilling" for several minutes, preventing Zaidi from starting his remarks.



