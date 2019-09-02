Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--A horrific fatality crash has closed all lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 101 at the Thurston/Mason county line, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 2 p.m. Monday, a pick-up truck, hauling a trailer, was approaching the county line in the northbound lanes when the driver lost control, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
The truck and trailer then jackknifed and went off the road to the right, where both burst into flames, she said. That fire even spread to some surrounding trees.
The driver and his family, all of whom were in the truck, have been taken to an area hospital.
The truck contained two adults and two juveniles, Trooper Batiste said. One adult has died and one juvenile has serious injuries, she said.
"We appreciate your patience as we process this difficult scene," Batiste said.
Traffic is being re-routed in the area. The detour is Old Olympic Highway, according to the state Department of Transportation.