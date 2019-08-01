ALLENTOWN, Pa. _ Allentown's summer of violence has seen more than two dozen people fall victim to gunfire since the beginning of June.
The most recent incident happened Thursday morning when a witness said city police shot and killed a man brandishing a gun at Fifth and Allen streets in a flurry of up to 20 shots.
Just after 7:30 a.m., police were called to the shooting. Police say they could not immediately give information. The Lehigh County Coroner's office confirmed a man died.
Last Saturday evening, a 10-year-old boy was struck in the leg by a stray bullet while on the field for Harry Potter night before the start of an IronPigs game at Coca-Cola Park. The boy was standing in right field when the incident happened between 5:30 and 6 p.m. That was the 27th shooting since the start of June.
In June, police responded to seven shootings where someone was injured, including the June 20 shooting outside the Deja Vu Night Club that left 10 people wounded in one of the Lehigh Valley's worst mass shootings in history.
