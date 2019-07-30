July 30-- Jul. 30--Whether you missed this year's Water Follies action or just want to relive it, here are some highlights from the weekend's events on and over the Columbia River.
Photos
-- Day 1 photo gallery
-- Day 2 photo gallery
-- Day 3 photo gallery
Videos
-- Watch as J. Michael Kelly celebrates winning the Columbia Cup
-- These sisters have a passion for racing
-- Hydroplane driver Andrew Tate feel no pressure defending the HAPO Columbia Cup
-- GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat catches fire during Saturday heat
-- Check out what people are doing at Water Follies
-- This Hydro driver could win HAPO Columbia Cup
Stories
-- Heavyweights square off in Columbia Cup finals, but it's a surprise boat that wins the trophy
-- 30 years ago, this boat made hydro history. It's something we may never see again
-- These sisters grew up with a passion for boat racing. This year they got in on the action
-- Divers rescue hydroplane driver after boat crashes and breaks apart at Columbia Cup
-- Columbia Cup favorites set for big showdown during Sunday's hydro finals
-- Fire breaks out on Grand Prix boat during Columbia Cup racing at Tri-City Water Follies
-- This might be the coldest place at Water Follies, and some cool folks are willing to share
-- 10 unlimited hydroplanes to battle for the Columbia Cup this weekend
-- Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane stays hot, qualifies fastest at Columbia Cup