July 30-- Jul. 30--Whether you missed this year's Water Follies action or just want to relive it, here are some highlights from the weekend's events on and over the Columbia River.

Photos

-- Day 1 photo gallery

-- Day 2 photo gallery

-- Day 3 photo gallery

Videos

-- Watch as J. Michael Kelly celebrates winning the Columbia Cup

-- These sisters have a passion for racing

-- Hydroplane driver Andrew Tate feel no pressure defending the HAPO Columbia Cup

-- GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat catches fire during Saturday heat

-- Check out what people are doing at Water Follies

-- This Hydro driver could win HAPO Columbia Cup

Stories

-- Heavyweights square off in Columbia Cup finals, but it's a surprise boat that wins the trophy

-- 30 years ago, this boat made hydro history. It's something we may never see again

-- These sisters grew up with a passion for boat racing. This year they got in on the action

-- Divers rescue hydroplane driver after boat crashes and breaks apart at Columbia Cup

-- Columbia Cup favorites set for big showdown during Sunday's hydro finals

-- Fire breaks out on Grand Prix boat during Columbia Cup racing at Tri-City Water Follies

-- This might be the coldest place at Water Follies, and some cool folks are willing to share

-- 10 unlimited hydroplanes to battle for the Columbia Cup this weekend

-- Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane stays hot, qualifies fastest at Columbia Cup

