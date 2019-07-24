July 24-- Jul. 24--A 67-year-old Amboy man died Tuesday when he crashed his BMW motorcycle on state Highway 4, about 3 miles from Longview.
Gary Harrell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol crash report.
Troopers say Harrell was westbound on Highway 4 at Milepost 54 when he failed to negotiate a corner on his 1996 BMW RS and left the road "slightly to the right." He came back onto the road, crossed both lanes and struck a guardrail, according to the report.
State patrol is investigating the exact cause of the fatal crash. Harrell's family has been notified of his death