Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Are you the next Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry or Adam Lambert?
Now's your chance as "American Idol" open-call auditions stop in Spokane at the Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Go to americanidol.com for more information and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
This is a producer round, so host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are all returning for the new Season 3 on ABC and Season 18 overall, are not scheduled to be onsite.
"American Idol" judges were in the area as recently as last October when they hosted judge cut rounds at the Hagadone Event Center in Coeur d'Alene. About 70 singers were evaluated by the judges in the city at that time, and the Coeur d'Alene High School band gave "American Idol" a rousing welcome.
Spokane singer Kaylee Goins earned a golden ticket to the Hollywood rounds of "American Idol" but turned it down to pursue her music dreams in Austin, Texas, as The Spokesman-Review reported in March.
After premiering in 2002 and 15 seasons on Fox, "American Idol" moved to ABC for Season 16. Season 17, or the second season on ABC, premiered on March 3.