Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.
Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Justin Carey learns he has advanced-stage renal disease
Battle Ground's Justin Carey has been dealt a much harder hand than most.
At 16 years old, he was struck by a car while waiting at a school bus stop. He nearly died and later lost his lower right leg as a result of his injuries. He and his family sat through two criminal trials for the driver who hit him.
Now, at 22 years old, Carey is fighting for his life again after learning he has advanced-stage renal disease.
* Six years after being hit by car at school bus stop, he's again fighting for his life
Ellsworth Elementary teacher accused of molesting student
A physical education teacher at Ellsworth Elementary School is accused of molesting a student at the school.
Jerry M. Miller, 60, of Vancouver appeared in custody Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. Judge Daniel Stahnke granted Miller supervised release, and arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 23, according to court records.