Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Nineteen-year-old sentenced to 6 1/2 years for drug robbery turned deadly
A 19-year-old man was sentenced Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court to 6 1/2 years in prison for the death of another teenager during a 2017 drug robbery gone wrong.
Judge Scott Collier imposed the prosecution's recommended sentence of 78 months on a charge of first-degree manslaughter against Jaycob Trotter. The sentencing range is actually 95 to 125 months, but Trotter's sentence was reduced because the court took into account his youth at the time of the crime.
* 16-year-old Cesar D. Ortiz-Velasco was killed
Driver, motorcyclist killed in east Vancouver crash identified
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed in a crash Friday night in east Vancouver.
Renee L. Unell, 50, of Camas died of multiple blunt-force injuries while driving a 2005 BMW X5 that was struck by two motorcycles. One of the motorcyclists, Matthew L. Stevens, 23, of Vancouver died from similar injuries, according to a medical examiner's office news release. Their deaths were ruled accidental.
* Speed, along with alcohol consumed by the motorcyclists were factors in the crash
Woman dies after crashing into tree north of Camas
A Washougal woman was killed Wednesday night when she crashed an older model BMW sedan into a tree in Fern Prairie.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the woman as 22-year-old Kaylene N. Christensen.
* Speed a factor in the crash
Man, 20, gets year in jail for raping 2 girls
A 20-year-old Vancouver man was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court to a year in jail for raping two girls in separate incidents.
Raeshaun Marquis Bolds pleaded guilty to second-degree rape of a child in two cases. Bolds was sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment between the two cases, but six years were suspended, according to court documents.
* He is required to register as a sex offender for life
Axehead in Uptown Village faces social media backlash
Axehead, a Vancouver store that sells custom handcrafted products and printing and embroidery services, has found itself at the center of a social media controversy stemming from an Instagram post that appeared to endorse the use of an anti-gay slur.
The post in question appears to have been deleted, but screenshots shared on social media show Axehead owner Randy Larson posing for a picture with two people who -- according to the photo's caption -- are visitors to Axehead's second storefront location in Whitefish, Mont., which opened about three months ago.
* Vancouver business in hot water over Instagram photo featuring anti-gay slur