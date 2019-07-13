July 13-- Jul. 13--What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.
Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Condominium development in works at old rock quarry
New condominiums are in the works at an old rock quarry, part of a massive redevelopment underway on a site north of state Highway 14 in east Vancouver.
The seven-story condo, called the Ledges at Columbia Palisades, includes between 72 and 90 residential units and 201 parking spaces. It's being built by Kirkland Development and Otak, a Portland architecture firm.
Kirkland and Otak submitted a pre-application conference request to the city of Vancouver on June 27.
* Ledges at Columbia Palisades at east Vancouver site north of Highway 14
Motorcyclist injured Monday in Battle Ground crash dies
A motorcyclist involved in a crash Monday morning in Battle Ground has died from his injuries, according to the Battle Ground Police Department.
John A. Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield was being treated at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. He was taken off life support Wednesday afternoon, and "his desire was fulfilled to help others through organ donation," Christianson's family said in an email Thursday.
* Christianson was a longtime Clark County resident
* Earlier story: Crash involving motorcyclist blocks Highway 503 in Battle Ground
Woman still in critical condition after jump from I-5 Bridge
A woman who jumped off the Interstate 5 Bridge into the Columbia River remains in critical condition more than two weeks later. But her condition might have been worse, if not for a well-timed rescue.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the bridge shortly before 5 p.m. June 24. A couple walking on the Washington side of the bridge noticed a woman getting ready to jump, Vancouver Fire Capt. Dave James said. The couple attempted to pull her back but could not prevent the woman from leaping.
* Rescue came as riverboat cruise vessel was preparing for safety drill
Corpse flower ready to bloom at WSU Vancouver
Titan VanCoug, the rare corpse flower planted at Washington State University Vancouver, has been a real tease over the years.
But this time, it looks like it's for real: The rare plant native to Sumatra could bloom any day now, releasing its trademark stench of dirty socks and rotten fish at the Salmon Creek campus.
* WSU Vancouver professor has tended the flower for 17 years
Trap Door pours a few for new Ridgefield development
RIDGEFIELD -- Trap Door Brewing won't open its Ridgefield location for roughly another year, but the first few drinks from the Vancouver brewery were poured in the city Monday morning.
Bryan Shull, owner of Trap Door, and some of his employees were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony of Pioneer Village southwest of the roundabout at Pioneer Street and 45th Avenue. Pioneer Village will turn about 40 acres of land in Ridgefield into a mixed-used development with about 300 apartments, a new park and retail space.
* Retail portion of Pioneer Village breaks ground