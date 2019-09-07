Sept. 07-- Sep. 7--What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.
Here are some of the top stories of the week:
One dead after car crash on 164th Avenue
One person is dead after a car crash at around 5:17 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 164th Avenue and Southeast 12th Street.
Three people were involved in the two-car crash, according to Vancouver Fire Capt. Raymond Egan. Four units from the Vancouver Fire Department responded, Egan said, adding that the initial call was for a "heavy rescue."
* Another person has life-threatening injuries, police say
2 teens injured in Highway 14 crash
Two teenage girls were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident Wednesday night on state Highway 14 in Vancouver.
Police, fire and medical crews responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the highway near the Columbia House Boulevard exit. They found a silver 2000 Lexus RX on its top, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.
* Both in stable condition Wednesday night
3 detained after numerous reports of shots fired from moving truck
Three people were detained late Wednesday after numerous reports of shots fired in different parts of Vancouver from a moving pickup truck.
Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency fielded a flood of calls between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The source of the potential shots was narrowed to a white pickup truck, Vancouver Police Sgt. Kevin Barton said.
* Unclear if shots were actually fired, anyone struck
Vancouver woman in desperate need of dental work insurance won't cover
Over the years, the rejection letters have piled up for Debra Buckley.
The 59-year-old Vancouver resident has visited about 40 dentists in Washington and Oregon to see if they can perform dental surgery that could have life-saving implications for her.
* Debra Buckley needs dental surgery to prevent infections from becoming deadly, but she can't afford it
State audit says school lunch schedules fall short
Forget what Washington school children are eating for a minute; what about whether they have time to eat it at all?
That's the question the Washington State Auditor's Office set out to answer this past school year, and found, overwhelmingly, that the answer is no.
* Experts say time allotted for eating affects how healthy a meal students eat