Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Woman who allegedly caused I-205 crash caught on video in critical condition
A woman who was allegedly intoxicated when she crashed into the back of a disabled pickup on Interstate 205 is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.
Marlene F. Trueax, 61, of Milwaukie, Ore., was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after the Sunday evening crash about 4 miles north of Vancouver. Her condition was provided by a hospital spokesman Monday morning.
At about 6:45 p.m., a green 2000 Plymouth van driven by Trueax was northbound on I-205 at Milepost 35, on the right shoulder, when it struck a disabled, gray 1984 Chevrolet C-10 pickup from behind. The impact flipped the van onto its top, and it came to rest in the right lane, according to a Washington State Patrol crash memo.
Troopers say she will face DUI charges
Counting on Coho: Anglers expect best fishing in years on the Columbia
The approach of September coincides with the arrival of coho salmon in the Columbia River. That means the fishery at Buoy 10 is now shifting from chinook, which has closed below Tongue Point, to the plentiful runs of coho.
Almost a million adult coho are expected to enter the Columbia River this fall, the best return in many years. The 2009-2018 average coho run was 377,900 fish.
Woman sentenced in Hockinson homicide
A woman was sentenced Monday to just over 13 years in prison for the 2017 beating and fatal shooting of a man in Hockinson.
Ashley Lorraine Barry, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Aug. 7 in Clark County Superior Court. The conviction stems from the death of Raymond C. Brandon, 34, whose body was found in a shed nearly a week after his death.
East Vancouver businesses evacuated for carbon monoxide
Several businesses were evacuated, and four people evaluated, after carbon monoxide was detected Monday afternoon at Columbia Square, the strip mall anchored by Chuck's Produce in east Vancouver.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:25 p.m. to 13215 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd. Readings revealed carbon monoxide levels were above normal, Vancouver firefighter-spokeswoman Eva Scherer said. The four people evaluated for symptoms of exposure declined transport to a hospital.
Main Street Marijuana buys Vancouver storefront
After five years in operation, Main Street Marijuana has achieved a longtime goal: The Uptown Village cannabis shop is now the owner of its own building -- or at least, two-thirds of it.
The 1922 building is divided into three suites. In late July, Main Street Marijuana purchased the two suites that together house the shop's 2,500-square-foot show floor and customer area. The third suite, which houses offices and some product stock, is still rented under a long-term lease with a different landlord.
