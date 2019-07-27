July 27-- Jul. 27--What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.
Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Cat taken from Hough neighborhood porch is returned home after 7 weeks
A Hough neighborhood cat who was missing for seven weeks has been reunited with his family.
A cat named Jack, who was taken from a porch in an incident caught on video, is back home, according to I Paw'd It Forward, a local nonprofit group that took over the search. A Facebook post in June by the cat's owner, Nora Syverson, had included the home surveillance video, causing a stir on social media along with numerous phone calls and emails to police.
Body recovered from Washougal River
A body was recovered Monday night from the Washougal River east of the Southeast Vernon Road bridge.
Clark County sheriff's deputies responded about 7 p.m. to the 38700 block of Northeast Washougal River Road, according to a sheriff's office news release. The body was recovered with the help of the Clark County Fire District 6 technical rescue team.
Vancouver man arrested in fatal Battle Ground motorcycle crash
A Vancouver man was arrested Monday in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month in Battle Ground.
Daniel Scott Berry, 33, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to a Battle Ground police news release. The arrest comes after a July 8 crash at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue (state Highway 503) and Eaton Boulevard. John A. Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield, was injured and died later that week.
Despite warnings, Vancouver Lake draws swimmers
Vancouver Lake was primarily green -- and slimy -- Sunday afternoon, but that didn't leave swimmers feeling blue.
"The water kind of feels like your bathwater after a while," said Akia O'Malley of Portland. "I didn't come out looking like the Hulk, so that's all right."
Clark County Public Health temporarily closed the lake Tuesday to swimmers and waders after finding elevated levels of E. coli bacteria during routine testing. On Thursday, the lake was reopened after levels had fallen, and an advisory about blue-green algae, which the health department has monitored since June 12, was downgraded from a warning to caution.
Father, son survive being swept down rocky waterfall at Lucia Falls
After tumbling headfirst down a 15-foot, rocky waterfall, Robert Brown could feel the blood beginning to cover his face. But when considering why he fell, Brown said he would have done it again.
Brown and his family, of Vancouver, were at Lucia Falls Regional Park on Sunday afternoon when his son Michael Brown, 12, slipped on some rocks into the East Fork of the Lewis River. The river's current carried him toward the waterfall, prompting his father to leap toward him.
