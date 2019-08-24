Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--What kind of weather is headed our way this weekend? Check out our local weather coverage.
Here are some of the top stories of the week:
Clark County paves way for development north of Vancouver
The Clark County Council on Tuesday moved forward on a public-private partnership intended to pave the way for the development of more than 2,000 acres north of Vancouver.
For a decade, the crescent-shaped area near the 179th Street/Interstate 5 interchange has been in urban holding, a planning designation that essentially blocks development until funding is secured for infrastructure upgrades to accommodate additional traffic.
Camas police say boy, 14, drowned at Lacamas Lake
Emergency responders Tuesday night recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from Lacamas Lake after he apparently drowned.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy Wednesday afternoon as Anthony T. Huynh, of Vancouver.
The medical examiner ruled Huynh's death an accidental drowning.
Clark College Foundation sues Oregon Public Broadcasting
The Clark College Foundation, the fundraising partner of the Vancouver community college, has taken legal action to block Oregon Public Broadcasting from obtaining organization records.