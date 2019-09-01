CHICAGO _ There was a moment when it appeared 11-year-old Robert "Yummy" Sandifer might escape with his life.
Standing just 4-foot-6 and weighing only 68 pounds, he was an unlikely triggerman for the Black Disciples street gang and was on the run after killing his 14-year-old neighbor Shavon Dean days earlier. On this hot last night of August in 1994, Yummy spotted a police car rolling through his Roseland neighborhood and ducked out of sight.
He finally ended up at the home of a neighbor and said he wanted to reach his grandmother, one of the few people he trusted to be with him when he surrendered to police _ a troubling prospect for the leaders of his Black Disciples gang, police theorized.
The neighbor left Yummy on her porch for just a moment when a fellow gang member, 14-year-old Derrick Hardaway, suddenly appeared in a gangway. In an instant, the two boys were gone. Less than an hour later, Yummy's lifeless body was found in a viaduct several blocks away.
Yummy, a nickname he got for his love of sweets, had been shot twice in the back of the head.
"I completely lost it," the neighbor later said. "All I could think of was I almost saved this kid's life."
Yummy Sandifer's story still resonates in Chicago 25 years after his disturbing journey from executioner to executed was splashed on television sets and magazine covers across the country as the latest example of the city's savage gang warfare.
The boy's story _ a home life that bred little but anger, a record of more than 30 arrests before reaching his teens _ was a reminder of deep cracks in the system that, some argue, have never been repaired.
"There's a lot of Yummy Sandifers out there," said Patrick Murphy, a longtime Cook County public guardian who represented Yummy before his death and is now a Juvenile Court judge. "Not all of them are murdered after doing a killing at the gang's behest. He might be slightly younger, but there are a lot of young kids out there that the gangs mobilize to do their dirty work for them and it's still going on."
Shootings and homicides are far below what they were back then. In 1994, Chicago saw 930 homicides, up 9% over the previous year, according to a Police Department report that cited "street gang violence and altercations" as the most common triggers. In 2018, the city finished the year with 565 homicides.
But in the small corner of Roseland where Shavon and Yummy were murdered, not much has changed. The area has seen little investment by the city. The home where Yummy once lived has been bulldozed, like other vacant homes in the neighborhood.
Shavon's mother, Deborah Dean, said she has lost three nephews to gun violence since her daughter was killed.
But Dean said she still feels some camaraderie in the neighborhood, finding support from old friends and neighbors. "The community is what you make it."
Deborah Dean remembers taking Yummy to church after his family moved into the home behind hers in the early 1990s. This clannish pocket of Roseland was packed with first- and second-generation homeowners willing to lend a hand with parenting responsibilities, especially to struggling neighbors.
But Yummy was something else.
He was the type of boy neighbors hated to see coming down the street. Undersized for his age, he picked fights with boys bigger and smaller. He was good enough with his hands that he could link bicycles end-to-end and steal two at a time. But not so good that he could avoid detection while shoplifting repeatedly at convenience stores.
"When he first moved around here, he was like a little terror to the community, always stealing bikes and stuff like that," Dean said in a recent interview.
There were quiet moments with the hardened little boy who still softened for sweets and toys. "I seen some good in him," she said, recalling her long-ago sympathy for the boy who was often handed off between his mother and grandmother. "Some children act like that because they're not getting enough attention."
But those moments never lasted. "Even when I took him to church, he would get into a fight. And my mom would always take him to the back and talk to him and stuff like that, give him some sweets," she said.
News reports after his death were far less charitable. "He was a crooked son of a bitch," an exasperated grocer told Time magazine. "Always in trouble. He stood out there on the corner and strong-armed other kids. No one is sorry to see him gone."
But few, if any, of his neighbors knew of the terrors he faced in his own household.
His autopsy offered some clues to his past: His small body "bore 49 scars," noted the chief medical examiner in a 1996 Chicago Tribune article. "Some likely the result of the normal falls and mishaps of youth, but others just as likely evidence of the abuse he suffered at an early age."
Born to a mother with drug issues and a mostly absent father, as a toddler Yummy was removed from his mother's home after he was found with multiple bruises and cord marks on his tiny body, and cigarette burns on his neck, shoulder blade and buttocks.
He spent most of his time in his grandmother's care but was housed in juvenile facilities as he got into more legal trouble. Through it all, he maintained a poor self-image, authorities said.
"Robert is a child growing up without any encouragement and support," an examiner at a state-run shelter wrote in a psychological report months before Yummy's death. "He is lonely and feels poorly about himself. He has a sense of failure that has infiltrated almost every aspect of his inner self.
"He is caught up in a never-ending cycle of emotional overload and acting out," the report continued. "His anger is so great that his perception of the world is grossly distorted and inaccurate."
Illiterate, lonely and desperate for attention, authorities said the boy took solace as a "shorty," the lowest ranking member of the "8-ball" faction of the Black Disciples, one of the South Side's largest gangs. He had "BDN III," which stood for Black Disciples Nation, tattooed on his right forearm. He was picked up for auto theft, arson, armed robbery and a slew of other crimes.
Yummy's mother, Lorina Sandifer, was one of 14 children with dozens of arrests, while her Mississippi-born mother, Jannie Fields, was one of 27 children in her family.
"Whether they're caught or not, they're in this downward spiral where their lives are just f---ed up from the day they were born," said Murphy, the former public guardian. "No one's out there to push them _ it's a very sad thing."
Reached at her south suburban home, Sandifer's grandmother, Jannie Fields, declined to speak with a Tribune reporter. An aunt also declined to comment, but confirmed records showing that Yummy's mother died in 2005.
Yummy joined the Black Disciples during a particularly contentious war with the Gangster Disciples in a largely residential area that put families in the crosshairs. Violent gang blocks on the Far South Side past 99th Street got the nickname, "The Wild Hun'nedz."
Chicago's gang wars of the 1980s and 1990s were noteworthy for how street gangs _ with their complicated hierarchy of members _ used young members like Yummy for gang business.
On Aug. 28, 1994, authorities said, leaders tasked the boy with shooting rivals. Police soon found a 16-year-old boy bleeding and writhing in pain near 108th Street and Perry Avenue. An officer leaned down and asked: "Who shot you?"
"Yummy shot me," the teen said. "I think his name is Robert."
Before a detective could even retrieve Yummy's mugshot, he was notified of another shooting less than a block away. This time, there were two teens _ 14-year-old Shavon Dean, who was dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy who said Yummy had shot them both.
By midnight, the FBI had joined a cadre of police officers assigned to find the boy. "There were 20 to 30 officers involved," Chicago police Detective Cornelius Spencer testified.
The boy managed to elude capture for three days before he approached the home of his neighbor, Cassandra Cooper. She immediately recognized him and called him over. They spoke briefly before he disappeared when a police squad car came near.
He came back to Cooper's porch a short time later and gave her his grandmother's phone number so she could pick him up, Cooper testified.
But he was gone again by the time his grandmother arrived. Cooper's daughter, Jamesia, told the jury that Derrick Hardaway appeared in the gangway next to the porch. "He told Yummy he was going to take him out of town," and Sandifer "climbed over the porch" and was gone.
Blink while driving down the southern end of the 10800 block of South Wentworth Avenue and you might miss the peaceful stretch of grass with planters full of herbs and plots of red flowers that serves as a memorial park for Shavon Dean.
The garden became Deborah Dean's labor of love after her daughter was killed. Built in 1994, it remains a place Dean visits weekly to find some peace. She tends to it regularly for her daughter, the aspiring beautician who made things around her more beautiful.
Deborah Dean in a memorial garden dedicated to her slain daughter, Shavon Dean, at West 109th Street and South Wentworth Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.
Dean still has dreams of improving the garden. She wants benches installed to replace the makeshift seats she created with planks of wood. She imagines a mural on surrounding structures showing her daughter and other children taken from the neighborhood too early.
The garden is really for all of them, she says, the lost children of Roseland and the rest of the city.
She's gotten help from longtime neighbors who have tended and watered the unassuming, serene and quiet garden. "I wanted to add a sign here" to make the garden stand out more, she told two Tribune reporters.
For the 25th anniversary of Shavon's death, she'd hoped to host something big that included her daughter's former school, Van Vlissingen School (renamed Lavizzo Elementary) just across the street but said depression and other things had sapped her drive.
"I should have planned something ahead of time for children and stuff like that for that school. That's what I really wanted to do," she said in a quiet voice. "But you get depressed and you go up and down. It's kind of hard."
While the tragedy largely focused on Sandifer, Dean wants the public to know about her strong, respectable daughter. "All my baby wanted to do was go to school and become somebody," Dean said. "She didn't get that chance."
Shavon had just graduated eighth grade at Van Vlissingen and was excited to start her freshman year at Corliss High School. On the day she was killed, she spent time with family and friends near her home at a neighborhood barbecue. She had done eight heads of hair that afternoon. Her mother noticed how good she was getting.
Then the shooting started.
There were bursts of gunfire in the evening as the barbecue was winding down. Dean told her children to get inside. A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured. Shavon later left the house to walk a friend home. That's when the shooting started again. Shavon was hit this time.
Dean has only scattered memories of the next moments. She recalls seeing her daughter's legs peeking out from under a white blanket. She remembers her brother trying to keep her back from the crime scene tape so she wouldn't see the girl's catastrophic head wound.
A generation later, the 60-year-old has found no closure. She has unanswered questions and believes Yummy's death robbed her of answers.
"If he was alive, I believe he would have told what really happened," she said. "I have no closure ... a dead child can't talk."
She still can't believe that the little boy she took to church killed Shavon. "Eleven years old, what are you doing with a gun?" Dean said.
In 2005, Dean had another daughter. She sometimes reminds Dean of her older girl. She will soon turn 14, the same age Shavon was when she died. Her birthday is Sept. 3. The date of Shavon's death is Aug. 28.
She shelters her second daughter sometimes, fearful of losing her too. But the young girl also gives her purpose. But the coincidence of the dates hurts. "It freaks me out. I don't want to think anything negative, that something may happen to her. If something did, I don't know what I would do."
Katrice Hardaway cannot forget the day her family got a call that her younger brothers Derrick and Cragg were being charged with killing Yummy.
"My parents were together in the dining room and I just remember them looking at each other and everybody's heart just sinking," she said on the front porch of her family's longtime home in Roseland. "Like, oh my God. What the world is going on?"
There was a whirlwind of court dates, a scrambling to pay legal bills and a scarlet mark left on the seemingly successful family. The boys' mother, Ernestine, was a schoolteacher and local school council member. Their father, Cragg Sr., was a software engineer.
All these years later, it's still hard to understand how her brothers, Cragg especially, could fall into the clutches of a ruthless street gang.
Her brother Cragg, called "CR" by family, had a head for numbers and could quickly multiply any random sequence of digits. Both brothers showed promise in school, but also were known gang members willing to use violence.
"Both of them have a hell of a temper," a former basketball coach told the Tribune in 1994. "Their attitude got in the way of their talent."
Katrice Hardaway describes CR as intelligent but drawn to the street life, while Derrick was merely following in his brother's footsteps.
"My question was why?" Katrice Hardaway said. "You can write your own ticket to any college you want, because you're that smart. Why do you have to dumb yourself down for these people out here who don't give a care about you?"
At the time of Yummy's death, Katrice Hardaway was a 21-year-old student at Columbia College, studying for a career in television production. Now 46, she says much has changed. Both her parents have died, Cragg's son was born before his conviction. She has also suffered her own health challenges. Still, she said her family has made its way through the turmoil and remained tight.
She continues to live in the same two-story frame house she's called home for about 30 years and welcomed her youngest brother Derrick back after his release from prison in 2016.
With both parents gone, Katrice Hardaway finds herself the matriarch of the family, a strange sensation she only recently realized while offering some advice to Derrick.
"For a split second I thought I was talking to Mama," Derrick Hardaway told her. "That was a crazy moment. I'm like, wow, I'm becoming that elder that the younger ones are coming to for advice. I like it, though. At least I know I'm steering them in the right direction ... and not the wrong path."
Derrick Hardaway, now 39, declined to be interviewed, saying he hoped to move on with his life. Katrice said her youngest brother, for better and for worse, matured behind prison walls, learning life lessons in the strictest way possible.
"He's a different person now. Of course, he's almost 40 now as opposed to 14. But he had to grow up behind bars," she said. "He's dealing with it as best he can. "Of course, you're going to have some type of scars coming out of that situation, but I can say God has kept him."
His older brother, Cragg Hardaway, 41, has used his remaining years in prison to prepare for his eventual release and life outside. At Danville Correctional Center, he's in a mentoring program designed to help keep inmates from returning to criminal lives.
His overall desire is to maybe work with the purpose of living independently. But in August, he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, she said.
Attempts to reach him were not successful. The family is considering leaving Chicago for greener pastures following Cragg's release from prison.
At Cragg Hardaway's trial, authorities said they searched for the gang leader _ whose name was given to them by Hardaway _ but lost his trail in Minneapolis. Despite prosecutors' assurances that the gang hierarchy would pay for ordering the boy's death, only the Hardaway boys were convicted.
Katrice Hardaway continues to harbor anger that her brothers were the only ones held responsible. She believes authorities turned a blind eye to other angles and people.
She noted how her neighbors have welcomed Derrick home. "The streets know what happened," she said, hinting at gang secrets that may not have been spoken publicly.
But then she stops herself. "It's water under the bridge now."
