Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--ANACORTES -- The Anacortes City Council passed a resolution of intent Monday to retain a portion of its state sales tax to fund affordable housing.
A new state law allows cities and counties to withhold part of the sales tax it collects to pay for housing projects that benefit those earning less than 60% of the county's median household income.
Taking advantage of this state law will not increase taxes, though the Anacortes City Council is also considering asking voters to approve an increase in sales tax to pay for affordable housing.