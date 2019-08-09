Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Results have changed in council races in Anacortes and Hamilton after an updated ballot count Thursday of the August primary election, though many races are too close to call with only 100 ballots remaining.
Christine Cleland-McGrath still leads with 792 votes in the race to replace outgoing Anacortes City Councilman Brian Adams. However, Dom Tor Fleming (436 votes) has overtaken Sara Holahan (419) for second place in the Ward 2 Position 2 race.
The last 100 ballots will be tallied on Aug. 20, when the election is certified, according to the county's elections website.
Ballots were due Tuesday for the primary. About 30% of registered voters in the county turned out.
The top two candidates in each race advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
In the race for Hamilton Town Council Position 2, Travis Patrick has edged out Brian Kirkpatrick by one vote and is now in second place.
With 17 votes, Patrick is still trailing leader Theresa Boots, who has 24 votes. Kirkpatrick has 16.
Leads in the remaining nine races are unchanged.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, kept her lead in the race for the 40th Legislative District seat with 5,850 votes.
Republican opponent Daniel Miller holds second place with 4,615 votes. Democrats Carrie Blackwood and Greta Aitken hold 1,305 and 258 votes respectively.
With 649 votes, Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton leads the race for his position, with City Councilman Joe Degloria, at 400 votes, holding second place.
In the race for Hamilton mayor, Carla Vandiver still holds first place with 25 votes. Incumbent Joan Cromley is second with 22 votes.
Renee Barley, the third candidate, trails Cromley by just 10 votes, meaning results could change after another count.
