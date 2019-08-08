Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--MOUNT VERNON -- An Anacortes elementary school teacher previously charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation was arraigned Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court on additional charges.
Robert Craig Johnson, 49, a physical education teacher at Island View Elementary School, pleaded not guilty to an additional three counts of first-degree child molestation.
Judge Laura Riquelme denied a request by prosecutor Branden Platter to have Johnson held on $150,000 bail, and released Johnson on his own recognizance.
Riquelme did, however, tighten restrictions on Johnson while he is out of custody. Johnson is to have no contact with minors, except for his own children.
He is also not allowed to visit areas frequented by children, including schools.
Charges were first brought against Johnson at the end of June after a girl reported several alleged incidents to her mother, who then told police.
At his initial arraignment, Platter's request to have Johnson held on $100,000 bail was denied by Judge Dave Svaren, who ordered any contact between Johnson and minors be supervised.
Further investigation revealed additional allegations, Platter said.
"They are strikingly similar to that of the initial victim," he said.
In total, Johnson now faces charges in relation to the alleged inappropriate touching of three girls, each under the age of 12.
Since the initial charges against him, Johnson has been on paid administrative leave with the Anacortes School District. That remains unchanged, Superintendent Mark Wenzel said this week.
-- Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports