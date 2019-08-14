NEW YORK _ Ken Cuccinelli says immigrants should be able to "stand on their own feet" and the Statue of Liberty's famed poem was only supposed to apply to newcomers from Europe.
But the hard-line Trump immigration official's own ancestors were dirt-poor Italian laborers who apparently came through Ellis Island on a crowded steamship like millions of other future Americans, documents obtained by the New York Daily News suggest.
"True to his word and kind and supportive to all, he left a legacy that is still growing in stature and importance," Cuccinelli proudly wrote on Facebook on the 100th anniversary of the birth of his grandfather, Domenick Luigi Cuccinelli.
But it was his great-grandfather _ with no education and little or nothing to his name _ who emigrated from Italy to the United States. He found a place to live with his wife in a Hoboken tenement.
Even his son, the revered patriarch about whom Ken Cuccinelli waxed poetic, failed to make it past eighth grade and found work where he could in the teeming New Jersey shipyards.
The main thing that separates Cuccinelli's great-grandfather, who was also named Domenick, from the immigrants of today is time.
"Everything Trump is saying about the Mexicans was said about the Italians," said Christina Ziegler-McPherson, a former Hoboken public historian. "They were at the bottom of the social pecking order and many, many people did not want them here."
"In some ways Italians were placed in the same category as African Americans," said Jerome Krase, a retired Brooklyn College professor. "They were not welcomed at all."
The controversy over Ken Cuccinelli and the Statue of Liberty erupted this when he announced President Donald Trump's new plan to deny visas and permanent residency to many legal immigrants who apply for food stamps or public housing, among other benefits.
Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services, insisted that the rules are in keeping with American values and asserted that the famed poem inscribed at the base of Lady Liberty should be tweaked to reflect that only immigrants who could "stand on their own two feet." He also claimed the poem was only intended to welcome European immigrants.
It's true that Ellis Island, where immigrants were famously processed a stone's throw away from the Statue of Liberty, overwhelmingly handled Europeans.
The vast majority of those immigrants _ including Cuccinelli's kin _ came with relatively low levels of education, skill and resources much like modern day immigrants from the developing world.
It's difficult to pinpoint with certainty the path taken by Cuccinelli's great-grandfather from southern Italy to the west side of Hoboken.
One handwritten manifest from the SS Cambroman, which sailed from Naples on June 1, 1903, lists a 16-year-old named Domenico Cucciniello, which may have been a corruption of his actual name. His occupation was listed as "labourer."
He came from Avellino, an impoverished district in southern Italy, and his passage was paid by his "godfather," the manifest shows. He arrived with less than $30 to his name.
Other boat manifests list passengers with similar names and ages, perhaps indicating Cuccinelli's great-grandfather journeyed back to his homeland to fetch his wife-to-be. Or it could be there were several immigrants sharing the same name arriving in the same time period.
In any case, all of the records suggest similar stories of unskilled workers fleeing a region of Italy that was ravaged by corruption, discrimination and poverty.
"They would be unskilled construction workers, people who worked with a pick and shovel," Ziegler-McPherson said.
At some point, the great-grandfather married a fellow Italian immigrant named Fortuna and she gave birth to Cuccinelli's grandfather. Some records show his birthdate as being in 1909, but in a Facebook post, Ken Cuccinelli says he believes he was born Jan. 11, 1911, in an apartment on Jackson Avenue in Hoboken.
That would make him typical of southern Italian immigrants who flooded Jersey City and Hoboken in search of a toehold on the American dream. They lived in cold-water tenements hard on the rough west side of town, with outdoor toilets.
They were greeted with near universal hostility even at times from fellow Roman Catholics.
"Italians were looked down because they were poor ... many were illiterate," Ziegler-McPherson said. "They were the 'wrong' kind Catholic compared to Germans or Irish."
The 1930 census lists Dominick Cuccinello as head of a household at 401 Monroe St. in Hoboken, on the west side. He said he was born in Italy, and never attended school, but can read and write English.
Ten years later, the census lists a man named Dominic Cuccenelli as living at 313 New York Ave. in Jersey City. He owned his home, which was worth the tidy sum of $5,000. The Cuccinellis were well on their way to making it in America.
